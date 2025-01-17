Arne Slot should try and bring Bayern Munich ace Leroy Sane and Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi to Anfield, according to former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy.

Liverpool have enjoyed a brilliant start to life under Slot, as they have a four-point lead – as well as a game in hand – at the top of the Premier League after winning 14 of their 20 matches so far. The Reds are also top of the Champions League standings, while they remain in contention to win both the FA Cup and League Cup.

Slot has incredibly helped Liverpool to improve following the departure of club legend Jurgen Klopp, getting the best out of stars such as Ryan Gravenberch, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool are primed to capitalise on Manchester City’s disappointing campaign and lift the title.

But Liverpool will need to add to their squad if they are to continue getting the better of teams such as City, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Murphy has endorsed Sane moving to Anfield, as the Germany winger has entered the final six months of his Bayern contract.

“Leroy Sane has got tremendous ability and would he bring that to Liverpool, absolutely – especially on a free,” the pundit said.

“He can play on both the left and the right and he’s an international standard of player. He’s played at big clubs most of his career. That’s exactly the type of player I’m talking about, exactly the type of player that Liverpool need.

“Okay, he’s not everybody’s cup of tea because his numbers haven’t been great and he can be brilliant one minute and a little bit erratic the next. But ultimately he has all the tools to succeed and he’s shown his levels before.

“He is someone I think would be the level of player Liverpool should be looking for.”

On January 1, it was claimed that Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal to move for Sane.

Barcelona have also been linked with the 29-year-old, who is weighing up whether to extend at Bayern or seek a new challenge.

Marc Guehi a great option for Liverpool – Murphy

Murphy went on to suggest that Liverpool swoop for Palace defender Guehi to prepare for Virgil van Dijk retiring.

“Could Marc Guehi be Virgil van Dijk’s long-term successor? Absolutely,” he added.

“I think the only thing Liverpool’s recruitment might be wondering about is that the fee would be overinflated because he’s a Premier League player.

“I’d expect them probably to go further afield knowing the way they work but in terms of watching football and seeing him play, he is a terrific footballer.

“He is a good athlete and is in a great place in his career. He looks really comfortable with himself and has become the main man for England in his position.

“The one small thing would be his physical size, I know he’s not small, but Van Dijk’s a mountain of a man.

“Guehi is not as big, not as powerful, but he is quick. I think if Marc Guehi was to sign for Liverpool, there’d be very few fans disappointed in that signing.”

Liverpool are understood to be monitoring Guehi’s situation at Palace after Newcastle United failed to capture him last summer.

The centre-back is more likely to return to Chelsea, though. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Guehi is a top target for Enzo Maresca’s side, with a summer deal on the cards if they cannot sign him this month.

Liverpool transfers: Shock Nunez claim; Alexander-Arnold decision

Meanwhile, surprise reports in Spain have suggested that Manchester United are pondering a move for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

United are supposedly the ‘main candidates’ for Nunez, who has bagged 37 goals in 122 games since joining Liverpool in July 2022.

TEAMtalk understands Liverpool are open to selling the forward for the right price, though talk of United submitting a bid is wide of the mark.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future has been the subject of plenty of debate in recent months as he is nearing the end of his Liverpool contract.

It has now been claimed that Alexander-Arnold’s mind is made up and he will sign for Real Madrid this year.

It is now a case of when, rather than if. Madrid are expected to try their luck with another January bid, though Liverpool are unlikely to accept.

