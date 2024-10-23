Liverpool have been told that Jamie Bynoe-Gittens would prove an excellent signing for the Reds next year having been told exactly how he he would benefit their squad – while a former star has also explained why talk of a move for Martin Zubimendi can be abandoned once and for all.

The 20-year-old star is the latest Englishman to start making waves for Borussia Dortmund, following in the footsteps of Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho, both of whom used the Bundesliga side as platforms for super-stardom. And while the road for Sancho has been met by a few bumps, BVB do have equally high hopes for Bynoe-Gittens after he established himself as an important member of their side this season.

Indeed, the former Manchester City academy man now has an impressive five goals and three assists from 11 appearances so far this season – and added to his growing reputation with a strike on Tuesday night against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Bynoe-Gittens has already been linked with moves to Tottenham and Chelsea in recent weeks and last week it was speculated that the player is already dreaming of a return to the north-west with Liverpool.

Now former Reds star Emile Heskey says the 10-times capped England U21 man would be an ideal acquisition for Arne Slot’s side.

“Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is a very exciting, tricky young player,” said Heskey. “He was at Manchester City at their academy and I watched a few of his games there. City tend to produce a similar calibre of wingers that go abroad for a bit before coming back.

“With regards to Liverpool, I don’t think he’d start ahead of someone like Luis Díaz, but I can certainly see him fitting into the squad – there are so many games in the season that he could be of use.”

Talking up his qualities, Heskey added: “When it comes to counter-attacking football, he’s got lightning pace and is very direct – he knows how to take a man on. He’s one of those players that can really spring an attack and cause problems down the other end. As a fan, he’s one of those players you love to watch, he gets you out of your seat, so I completely understand the interest that Liverpool may have.”

Liverpool move for Bynoe-Gittens must wait as huge price emerges

Any hopes Liverpool may have of signing the winger will likely need to wait until the summer with journalist Christian Falk recently revealing BVB have no desire to sell in the winter window.

“Dortmund won’t sell him in the winter, but if a Premier League club is willing to pay €100million (£83.2m / $108.5m), they will open negotiations and let Gittens go if he wishes to. Otherwise, they’ll wait and keep educating him with the goal of increasing his asking price,” Falk told CaughtOffside.

“He’s currently contracted until 2028 without a release clause. I don’t know if he’s worth €100m right at this moment, but otherwise, he has to play another season at Dortmund next year and prove that he is!”

Falk continued: “If you previously played in England, you always want to go back and prove you’re good enough to play in the Premier League and just made a step in between. Jude Bellingham would have also returned to England had Real Madrid not been in the picture.

“If you go to Dortmund, you always know this isn’t the final step in your career. That’s why players like Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland joined BVB.

“Gittens would be dreaming of going to a club like Liverpool and Manchester City – but he’s not cheap!”

Latest Liverpool transfer news – Zubimendi talk quashed / Real’s huge offer to TAA

Meanwhile, Heskey believes the performance of Curtis Jones on Sunday in the win over Chelsea will have convinced Slot once and for all that he does not need to make a rekindle a move for summer target Martin Zubimendi.

“Curtis Jones was phenomenal against Chelsea. Over the summer he would’ve seen Liverpool’s interest in Martín Zubimendi and he’d have been saying, ‘I’m here, why don’t you give me a chance?’. His performance at the weekend was his way of showing that Liverpool never needed Zubimendi! A lot of players will go to the manager and say it, but what they really want is for you to show them.

“He’s been threatening that midfield position for years, coming on and scoring that wondergoal in the Merseyside Derby back in 2020, but has been a little too inconsistent. This is where we want to see some consistency – we know he’s a fantastic player, both in the attack and his defending as well. He’s always making last-ditch tackles, putting his head where it hurts – he can do it.

“Now is his time – he’s a local lad and he’s showing that.”

Another local lad who could be on the move is Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the Reds vice-captain continuing to attract attention from Real Madrid.

Now a report claims the reigning European champions have offered the Reds vice-captain a mammoth deal worth £288,000 a week – though Fabrizio Romano has also moved to ease Liverpool fears that he has already agreed to the move.

As far as potential Mo Salah replacements are concerned, were the Egyptian to leave, there could be no more ambitious than Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Our reporter Rudy Galetti has provided an update on reports the Reds want to bring the Georgian to Merseyside and unite him with his international teammate Giorgi Mamardashvili.