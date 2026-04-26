Fabrizio Romano has revealed the “very good feeling” Arne Slot has about a Dutch star, and Liverpool are a team to “keep an eye on” in that particular pursuit.

The Reds will have some recruitment to do in the summer. After winning the Premier League with an essentially entirely inherited squad in his first season, manager Slot spent over £400million last summer and somehow the side went backwards.

The title defence will see Liverpool finish third at the best, and they could end up anywhere from there to fifth place.

With players old and new underperforming, it’s expected that new players will join in a number of positions.

One of those could be Dutchman Denzel Dumfries, who Slot is a fan of and wanted to land in January, per transfer insider Romano.

He said on YouTube: “Denzel Dumfries is a hot topic for the summer, an issue that we need to keep monitoring. He has a release clause active in the summer, so that opens up the market potential. All the various opportunities are being explored for Dumfries. The release clause has a very limited timeframe.

“One team to keep an eye on Denzel Dumfries remains Liverpool. Liverpool already wanted him during the January transfer window. It wasn’t possible, partly because Dumfries was injured.

“Inter wouldn’t have agreed to a loan deal in January, which was perhaps the only reason why Liverpool could even consider that kind of move, but Inter immediately said no.

“Let’s see whether this summer Liverpool go back in for Dumfries. He’s certainly a player highly rated by the manager, Arne Slot. There’s a very good feeling there, but it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will choose Dumfries as their main priority target or not.”

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Right-back slot open for Dumfries

Liverpool signed fellow Dutchman Jeremie Frimpong to play right-back over the summer, while they already had Conor Bradley for the role.

But injuries and form have meant multiple players have occupied the right-back spot this season.

Dumfries often starts ahead of Frimpong at right-back for the Netherlands, and there have been times where the latter has played in the right-wing position, ahead of his fellow full-back.

As such, were Dumfries to be signed, it would clearly be with a view to be the starting right-back, which would leave Frimpong either as a back-up option or allow him to be used further up the field, which is an option with Mohamed Salah moving on.

In any case, there is a clear precedent for Dumfries being the better right-back.

Dumfries is a cheap option

Dumfries reportedly has a £21million release clause in his Inter Milan contract, with information provided by trusted insider Paul Joyce.

He has stated that Liverpool are aware of that clause, suggesting they could look to trigger it.

The reporter suggested the injury problems faced by Northern Irishman Bradley mean the Reds must give serious thought to adding a right-back to their squad.

It seems, therefore, that they have multiple reasons to go after Dumfries, who’d add more stability to their defence than they’ve had this term.