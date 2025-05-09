Arne Slot has been told to avoid signing three of Liverpool’s top striker targets in the summer transfer window, despite the likelihood that a new No.9 will be needed if and when the Reds part company with Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool are not expected to rest on their laurels after sealing the Premier League title this season, with Slot ready to strengthen his squad this summer after Anfield transfer chiefs largely kept their hands in the pockets for his first two windows in charge.

Adding a new No.9 is clearly one of the priorities after Nunez’s struggles in front of goal have been highlighted once again in a campaign where he has notched just seven times in 44 games in all competitions.

Indeed, a report emerged on Thursday that Liverpool are planning to send Nunez back to South America to try and resurrect his flagging career.

In terms of who could replace him, the Reds continue to be linked with multiple targets, including the likes of Victor Osimhen, Hugo Ekitike, Julian Alvarez, Ollie Watkins, Benjamin Sesko and Ipswich star Liam Delap.

Indeed, a talkSPORT report has suggested that Liverpool have jumped to the front of the queue for Napoli frontman Osimhen, who has spent the current campaign on loan in Turkey with Galatasaray.

And while there is no mention of Osimhen in his chat with TG Casino, former Anfield star Glen Johnson has urged Slot to steer clear of Sesko, Watkins and Delap when it comes to landing the club’s next striker.

Johnson said: “Benjamin Sesko doesn’t really excite me enough to justify paying the big bucks for him.

“I’d say the same about Liam Delap and Ollie Watkins too. I never think signing someone for the sake of it is a good idea unless you think they’re worth it, and none of those names are for me.

“You have to think about how these players will fit into your system and I don’t think there’s many strikers on the market that would suit what Arne Slot is looking for. There are other areas of the pitch that they can prioritise first.”

Liverpool target Sesko hints at Leipzig exit

While Johnson is clearly not a fan, rumours persist over Leipzig star Sesko heading to the Premier League, where Arsenal have also been long-term admirers.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed another impressive campaign in Germany, scoring 21 goals in all competitions – although only 13 of those strikes came in the Bundesliga.

Sesko currently has a release clause set in the region of £68million, a figure that has actually risen from £60m due to a performance-based clause in his contract.

The player himself has also hinted that he could be on the move this summer, telling Sky Germany on Tuesday: “Right now, I’m 100 per cent focused on RB Leipzig. Then we’ll see what happens.

“It’s open, anything can happen.”

Liverpool concerns that Sesko could end up becoming a like-for-like Nunez replacement are sure to be in their minds, although the Slovenia international has been scoring goals in one of the top leagues in Europe compared to the latter’s exploits in an inferior league in Portugal with Benfica.

It just remains to be seen whether the Reds are prepared to pay that £68m exit clause, especially when Slot has other areas of his squad that arguably need upgrades first – namely the two full-back positions.

