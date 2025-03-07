Liverpool warned Mo Salah could ruin ‘sensational’ summer signing

Mohamed Salah is out of contract at Liverpool this summer

Alexander Isak could suffer if he moves to Liverpool this summer due to Mohamed Salah still being a world-class player, according to a former Anfield star.

Isak’s future looks set to be one of the big topics of the summer transfer window. Newcastle United remain determined to keep the deadly centre-forward, though he may ask for a move if they fail to achieve Champions League qualification this season.

Isak has ambitions of becoming the best striker in the world, and starring in Europe’s elite club competition is one of the best ways of doing this.

Although, if Newcastle are forced into selling their talisman, then they want to be very well compensated. Eddie Howe’s side have provisionally set his price tag at an enormous £120million (€143m / $155m).

It emerged on Friday afternoon that Liverpool are more likely to pay such a massive fee for Isak than rival suitors Arsenal.

TEAMtalk has previously revealed that the Sweden star would be open to moving to Anfield if Liverpool ramp up their chase for him.

But ex-Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has urged caution over such a deal.

The pundit has suggested Isak might ‘suffer’ if he joins Arne Slot’s side due to Salah still being an elite goalscorer in his own right. Salah may be 33 in June, but he is enjoying a stunning campaign and has outscored Isak this term.

“I think any top club would want Alexander Isak,” Collymore said in his column for CaughtOffside.

“Isak would be a sensational fit for Liverpool, as they do not have a proper clinical striker. However, there is an argument that he would not fit in as well as other places because he would not be the main man in terms of goalscoring – that would still be Mo Salah.

“He could easily suffer if he moved to Anfield because of this. In a football team, there is typically one dominant goalscorer, and a couple of others weigh in too, but Isak would not want to be the latter.

“I don’t think you get two players that can score 30-35 goals a season if Isak and Salah are paired together. Football does not work like that, and if Isak sees himself as playing second fiddle, he could have doubts.”

Collymore continued: “Regardless, I think he stays at Newcastle for at least one more season if they qualify for the Champions League come May, especially as he is already loved there, and he has players around him that get the best out of him.”

Liverpool signing Alexander Isak will be costly

Liverpool are keen on Isak as they hunt a more reliable goalscorer to replace Darwin Nunez.

Isak would be a supreme signing for Liverpool and would give Slot a brilliant chance of winning major trophies such as the Premier League and Champions League.

While it has been suggested that Liverpool are more likely to fork out £120m on the 25-year-old than Arsenal, supporters on Merseyside may be sceptical about such an expensive move.

PSR rules put Newcastle in a good position as Liverpool spending £120m on one player would see them blow most of their budget.

Isak is clearly on his way to becoming one of the very best players in the world, but interested clubs such as Liverpool and Arsenal need to weigh up all factors before committing to such a huge outlay.

Liverpool transfers: Kerkez exclusive; Juventus rumour

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can reveal that Liverpool have decided to make Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez their top target at left-back.

Manchester United have cooled their interest in Kerkez, which could allow Liverpool to make the Hungarian their successor for Andy Robertson.

The Italian press claim that Liverpool are also pursuing a deal for Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz.

Reds chiefs supposedly believe that Yildiz can help to replace Salah, once the Egyptian leaves or retires.

