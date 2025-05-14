Liverpool have been informed that Arne Slot’s dream summer signing Alexander Isak WOULD be interested in a potential move to Anfield – and while a trusted journalist has dampened the chances of a move this summer, he has named a possible date when a raid for the Newcastle striker could go through.

The Reds are still basking in the glory of winning the Premier League title for only the second time, after Slot’s side cruised to glory and potentially set themselves up for a record-breaking winning margin. That currently stands at 19 points – set by Man City in 2017/18 – and allowing Liverpool a chance to better that if they win their final two games and nearest challengers Arsenal slip up.

Either way, the quest to improve Liverpool’s squad and enhance their chances of defending their title are already underway, with both Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes having identified a number of possible targets to sign this summer. And with a new left-back and a big-name striker poised to join Jeremie Frimpong as a new right-back, the Reds are understood to have finalised those shortlists.

The dream attacking addition for Liverpool would be Newcastle star Isak, who has enjoyed another superb campaign by bagging 27 goals and adding six assists from 41 appearances so far.

Sources stressed to TEAMtalk some months ago that, in light of growing interest in the Swede, it would take an offer in excess of £130m to persuade the Magpies to sell.

And with Newcastle of the mindset that they simply don’t want to sell, any deal certainly looks prohibitive.

However, BBC Football correspondent Sami Mokbel insists a move to Anfield would interest Isak if the opportunity arose.

“It is my information that Isak would be intrigued by the prospect of joining say Liverpool or Arsenal, but there are absolutely no indications that the Swede would actively agitate a move,” Mokbel said in a Q&A.

“If there is any chance Isak goes, and I think those chances are remotely slim, it would be on Newcastle’s terms – and they would be astronomical terms. Their stance may be weakened slightly if they miss out on Champions League football this season but, even then, it’s hard to see a scenario in which Isak goes.”

Liverpool told when Isak move to Anfield could be on

Newcastle are desperate to tie Isak down to a new deal despite the fact that the former Real Sociedad man’s current arrangement is not due to expire at St James’ Park until summer 2028.

Eddie Howe’s side feel that a longer arrangement will both reward the player for his fantastic form on Tyneside and also put an end to the uncertainty surrounding his future. To that end, a deal in excess of the record wages currently enjoyed by captain Bruno Guimaraes, who is paid an estimated £160,000 a week, has been discussed.

However, with Isak yet to commit, Mokbel thinks a potential move away from St James’ could become a serious debate in 12 months time if Isak continues to evade the offers to sign an extension.

“Next summer, when Isak has two years left on his deal, would provide his suitors with a more realistic opportunity of luring him away from St James’ Park,” Mokbel concluded.

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Frimpong deal in FINAL STAGES;

Meanwhile, the Reds are understood to be now very close to signing Bayer Leverkusen star Frimpong – with sources revealing to TEAMtalk how Hughes has long been working on the deal and with his agent now travelling to Merseyside to wrap up the transfer.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are still strongly considering a move for Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer and could pull a late transfer surprise out of the bag after a journalist cast doubts over a deal for Milos Kerkez.

And finally, a 51-cap international star is pushing to leave Anfield this summer, with one journalist claiming he would be “amazed” if the player were still at the club next season and with a number of clubs already having expressed an interest in his services.

