Liverpool are reportedly considering signing a new striker before the transfer window slams shut and are big admirers of Hoffenheim star Maximilian Beier.

The 21-year-old made 33 Bundesliga appearances for Hoffenheim last season, scored an impressive 16 goals, and made three assists in the process.

Beier’s excellent performances earned him a spot in Germany’s Euro 2024 squad, where he made one appearance off the bench.

Liverpool and Manchester United have both been linked with the forward this summer.

The Merseysider’s interest in Beier is thought to be more concrete, though, and they have reportedly spoken to Hoffenheim about a potential deal.

Arne Slot’s priority is to sign a new midfielder and Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, but will have to pay his £51m release clause to bring him in.

The Dutch coach would like to bring in more competition for Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo too, but he will have to look for alternatives to Beier.

Liverpool lose out in Max Beier race

According to German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, Beier had the opportunity to join Liverpool this summer but rejected them in favour of Borussia Dortmund.

The German giants are now set to sign the youngster as a replacement for Niclas Fullkrug, who has completed a move to West Ham United for around £27m.

“Liverpool have never lost their focus on Maximilian Beier. There were talks in recent days and weeks,” Plettenberg wrote on X.

“But we‘ve been told again today: Beier has clearly decided to join Borussia Dortmund over all other options.

“Process ongoing to reach the total agreement between Dortmund and Beier [on personal terms].

“After that, Dortmund will open the negotiations with Hoffenheim.”

Liverpool may be open to signing a new striker if the right opportunity presents itself, but Fabrizio Romano has suggested that their most likely signing after Zubimendi is Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon.

Before the PSR deadline that forced Newcastle into selling players, Liverpool had agreed a deal that would’ve seen Gordon join them for £75m and Joe Gomez sign for the Magpies for £45m.

Medicals were even booked for the pair but the Magpies were ultimately able to sell Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh instead, so the deal was shelved.

But Romano insists that Gordon, who is valued at approximately £75m by Newcastle, could still join Liverpool in the coming weeks.

The former Everton man was a boyhood Liverpool supporter and as we have consistently reported, is keen to make the switch to Anfield.

