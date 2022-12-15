Agent ‘dreams’ of getting in-form World Cup ace to Liverpool, with Tottenham transfer ruled out

The representatives of a World Cup sensation reportedly want him to join Liverpool, while Tottenham apparently have little chance of completing his signing.

Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday to put themselves in the World Cup final. They will play reigning champions France, who overcame Morocco last night thanks to goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani.

Argentina last made the final in 2014, where they lost 1-0 to Germany after extra time. France, meanwhile, are hoping to become the first nation to retain the trophy since Brazil in 1962, after they beat Croatia 4-2 in the final four years ago.

The match could also decide which player wins the World Cup Golden Boot award. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are both on five goals from six appearances so far.

Those two world-class stars have stolen most of the headlines this tournament. But there have also been several breakout stars.

Enzo Fernandez has bossed the midfield for Argentina on their route to the final, while Sofyan Amrabat has done similar while representing Morocco.

Then there is Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands, who continued his excellent PSV form by bagging three goals and finishing as his country’s top scorer.

Funnily enough, all three of those players have been linked with Liverpool in recent weeks. But this update is about Fiorentina’s Amrabat.

The 26-year-old has worked tirelessly in midfield, providing his defenders with more than enough cover and helping to set up Morocco counter-attacks with his good vision.

His top performances on the biggest stage of all have resulted in interest from Liverpool. And the Reds appear to be in a good position to land him, too.

On Wednesday, Amrabat admitted ‘it is a great honour to be associated with these types of clubs’. However, he also doubled down on his commitment to Fiorentina.

Liverpool going after Morocco enforcer

In Thursday’s Transfer Gossip, the Daily Express claimed Liverpool want to sign Amrabat more than ever. Jurgen Klopp apparently views him as being the ideal successor to Thiago Alcantara in the Liverpool midfield.

Italian reporter Gianluca Di Marzio has now given his information on the Serie A man and where he could end up.

Di Marzio believes it is the ‘dream’ of Amrabat’s agency to help him join Liverpool. Spurs seem to be out of the equation, despite the player suiting their manager’s style of play.

“He has all the characteristics he needs to play under Antonio Conte,” the journalist told Dutch outlet Soccer News. “But at the moment they are very happy with [Rodrigo] Bentancur, and he plays in the same position.

“But I think Amrabat’s agency, Stellar, is going to make an attempt to bring him to Liverpool in the Premier League.

“Everyone sees something in that, it would be the agency’s dream as well as that of the player in question. And Klopp wants to capture a new central midfielder. There have been talks but no official moves yet.”

A move to Liverpool over Spurs certainly makes sense for Amrabat. Conte already has strong midfield options in the form of Bentancur, Yves Bissouma and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Liverpool, in contrast, are in dire need of a midfield revamp. This is because of their players either being old or prone to injuries. Due to this, if Amrabat wants regular game time when moving to the Prem, then he should link up with Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will have to fend off Manchester United and Chelsea for a Bundesliga attacker, as per reports.