A Liverpool star with no way back into Jurgen Klopp’s plans could finally leave this month if the comments of Reds coach John Achterberg are anything to go by.

In 2018, Liverpool set the benchmark for the signing of a goalkeeper when forking out £66.8m to sign Alisson Becker. The Brazilian has been everything Liverpool fans could’ve hoped for and more since signing, and his arrival spelled the beginning of the end for Loris Karius at Anfield.

Karius’ infamous errors in the 2018 Champions League final left Liverpool mulling a new addition between the sticks. Klopp was prepared to give his fellow countryman another chance. However, further errors in the following pre-season forced Liverpool’s hand in the market.

In the ensuing years, Karius’ career has nosedived dramatically. Loan spells to Besiktas and Union Berlin did not lead to permanent exits.

In the current campaign the 28-year-old has remained on Merseyside, though is yet to make a single matchday squad for a competitive first-team fixture.

Liverpool coach hints at January resolution

Now, speaking to the Athletic, Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has stressed the need for Karius to move on this month. Karius is out of contract next summer, but an early exit would be to the player’s benefit with his chances of working his way back into Klopp’s plans virtually zero.

“In the end it’s down to him, his agent and the club to try to find a solution,” said Achterberg. “Hopefully there will be one this month.

“It doesn’t help anyone to sit for another six months without the feeling that you are really fighting for something. That’s not going to improve him.

“He needs to use his quality to make a career now. Loris has a lot of good qualities.”

Klopp clears up worrying Thiago rumour

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp has rejected a claim about the ongoing absence of Thiago Alcantara, though did shed light on the injury issue that has afflicted the Spaniard.

Speculation in the media had begun to suggest the classy Spaniard was again facing a lengthy injury absence. Thiago has not played for Liverpool since recovering from Covid-19 in late-December. He was again missing for their FA Cup victory over Shrewsbury Town.

But thankfully for Reds fans, Klopp revealed talk of a season-ending injury is wide of the mark. However, he did confirm Thiago is suffering with a hip complaint.

Speaking after Liverpool’s 4-1 victory over the Shrews, Klopp said (via the Mirror): “No. Neither March nor end of season is in my mind.

“It is something around the hip. That is the situation he needs time. He didn’t train this week but we expect him to start rehab from Monday.

“It’s not the case that he is out until the end of season.”

