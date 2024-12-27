Liverpool interest in Barcelona star confirmed amid cut-price fee; main transfer obstacle revealed

Liverpool have shown genuine interest in signing Frenkie de Jong, TEAMtalk can reveal, though they will need the Barcelona star to lower his wage demands before the transfer can go ahead.

Liverpool are not expected to make any concrete or major moves in the January transfer window, despite links to a number of players. Head coach Arne Slot is fully satisfied with the performances of most of the players he has available, with a few exceptions.

However, the Reds are not standing still in the transfer market and are already working hard to prepare for the summer.

In addition to the contract renewal issues surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah (and their possible replacements in case discussions do not end well) Liverpool are considering – among other things – making an important move in midfield.

In recent weeks Liverpool have been evaluating midfield options to determine a shortlist, and one name is already emerging as his profile is admired by both the management and technical staff: De Jong.

There is a good chance that De Jong will leave Barcelona in the summer, though there are also significant obstacles to note.

The Netherlands star’s contract expires in 2026 but talks with Barca over a possible renewal have never taken off. If things do not change in the coming weeks then the La Liga giants will push for his sale in the summer as they look to cash in and also save money on the wage bill.

Liverpool have been put on alert as Barca are ready to listen to offers worth around €35million (£29.1m / $36.5m) to let him go. That is far less than the £63m Barca previously demanded from Manchester United for the deep-lying playmaker, as the Red Devils were long-term admirers of him under Erik ten Hag.

The main difficulty for Liverpool, though, is linked to De Jong’s salary request.

Liverpool hold firm interest in landing De Jong but not at the current salary figures he is asking for. The 27-year-old will need to take a significant pay cut if Liverpool’s move is to become concrete.

It remains to be seen whether De Jong is open to reducing his wages as he has proven to be a stern negotiator during previous talks with Barca.

De Jong is certainly appreciated by Liverpool from a technical point of view, but from an economical point of view the deal is complicated for 2025.

As such, Liverpool will continue to evaluate alternative options to strengthen their midfield, while always monitoring De Jong’s situation. If the conditions change, then the Reds will be among the frontrunners in the chase for De Jong.

DON’T MISS: ‘We’ll see’ – Former Liverpool man Henderson shares Van Dijk verdict after major Real Madrid update

Liverpool transfers: Van Dijk latest; Atalanta interest

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been given a boost as Real Madrid have ruled out swooping for Anfield skipper Van Dijk.

It was recently claimed that Madrid want to sign both Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk, but reports in Spain have attempted to shut this rumour down.

While Alexander-Arnold is a top target for Madrid, Van Dijk is expected to pen a contract extension on Merseyside.

Winger Federico Chiesa only joined Liverpool over the summer but he is already being tipped to move on.

Chiesa has been hampered by injuries while at Liverpool, while he will also struggle to get into the starting eleven while Salah is at the club.

The Italian press state that Chiesa is of interest to Atalanta as they are plotting a ‘sensational’ January transfer to take him back to Serie A.

READ MORE: Stunning report claims Liverpool have AGREED new Mo Salah contract containing shock detail