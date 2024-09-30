Sources: Liverpool eye in-form Premier League winger to replace Salah but face Arsenal, Newcastle competition

Liverpool are among several Premier League clubs making regular checks on in-form Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

The 25-year-old has started the season in red-hot form for Brentford with five goals in the opening six Premier League games, including spectacular efforts against Tottenham and West Ham.

Mbeumo was Brentford’s second top scorer last season after netting 10 goals in all competitions, despite missing almost four months of the campaign with an ankle injury.

Liverpool have Cameroon international Mbeumo on their list of targets as a potential replacement for Mo Salah, with the Egyptian star’s future at Anfield still the subject of conjecture with Salah in the final year of his contract.

As we exclusively reported two weeks ago, those behind the scenes at Liverpool do not expect Salah to sign a contract extension and believe he’ll make a lucrative switch to Saudi Arabia next season.

Mbeumo’s versatility in that he can play on the right wing like Salah or anywhere across the forward line and his Premier League experience appeals to Liverpool.

Liverpool also enjoy good working relationship with their Brentford counterparts having sold Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg to the Bees in the summer transfer window

Liverpool face competition for Mbeumo

Liverpool would face competition for Mbeumo if they were to firm up their interest in the forward with Arsenal and Newcastle also big admirers of the French-born player.

Mbeumo is contracted to Brentford until the summer of 2026 with the club also holding an option to extend it by a further year.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has admitted Mbeumo could play for a bigger club at a higher level and the club are bracing themselves for interest in the player.

“He was our biggest miss for four months last year, even with Toney out,” Frank said recently.

““He was our key player and has added another layer this season with five goals in six games. That’s incredible and he’s creating chances. He’s a top player. I’m convinced he will play for a bigger club. I’d buy him if I was at a bigger club.”

Although, Brentford are unlikely to consider selling Mbeumo when the transfer window reopens in January as the club are already short of attacking options following the departure of Ivan Toney and injuries to Igor Thiago and Yoane Wissa.

Liverpool’s long-term interest in Mbeumo will be dependent on Salah’s future with the Reds likely to be forced to bring in at least one attacking addition next summer if the Reds talisman leaves on a free transfer when his contract expires, as expected.

Liverpool shortlist two more classy wingers – sources

Mbeumo isn’t the only winger on Liverpool’s Salah replacement shortlist, however.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti that Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo and Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams are also targets for the Reds.

Liverpool are also keen on Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and Wolfsburg forward Mohamed Amoura, but they wouldn’t be natural replacements for Salah.

Meanwhile, we understand that Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will consider his options at the end of the season after being frustrated by the Reds’ signing of Giorgio Mamardashvili.

Bayern Munich have been linked with a move for the 31-year-old as Vincent Kompany looks to bring in a long-term replacement for club legend Manuel Neuer.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that there has been no contact with Alisson from Bayern, nor with Liverpool, so there is just an initial interest in him at this stage.

The world-class shot-stopper’s main objective is to remain in top-level football and maintain his spot as Brazil’s first-choice keeper, ahead of Manchester City’s Ederson.

That is why Alisson refused to go to the Saudi Pro League over the summer and wants to stay in Europe until at least the 2026 World Cup.

IN FOCUS: Salah vs Mbeumo

Mo Salah and Bryan Mbeumo, stats from last season

