Liverpool are taking serious strides towards a deal for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, with the player’s feelings on the move now spelled out to us and with the Reds preparing for one of the most important transfer windows in their recent history.

Arne Slot’s side are on track to lift the Premier League title but their squad could look different next term, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah all out of contract in just 89 days.

Liverpool are pushing to extend Van Dijk and Salah’s contracts but Alexander-Arnold looks set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer.

The Reds will have to bring in replacements for the trio if they leave but they are also keen to strengthen in other areas, particularly in the striker and left-back positions.

TEAMtalk exclusively broke the news last in September last year that Bournemouth star Kerkez is admired by Liverpool and sources have now revealed they are extremely well placed to bring him to Anfield with the player now feeling ready for a move to a big club.

Slot is keen to bring in more competition for Andy Robertson, who is past his best at the age of 31. Kerkez is the TOP choice, and he looks set to move this summer.

Soruces state that the talented 21-year-old feels he is ready to join a club fighting for titles and a move to Liverpool would be hard for him to turn down. However, Bournemouth won’t make things easy for the Reds.

Liverpool clear favourites to sign Bournemouth star – sources

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Bournemouth will demand £45m for Kerkez this summer. They are well aware of Liverpool’s interest and will not accept any lower bids.

This could be a stumbling block for Liverpool but they do have the money and PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) wiggle room.

Manchester United have also been linked with Kerkez in the past but they have other priorities this summer and signed a new left-back in Patrick Dorgu in January, while the fact that they’re set to miss out on European football wouldn’t help convince the Hungarian international.

Kerkez is widely considered to be one of the best young full-backs in the Premier League, having notched two goals and six assists in all competitions this season.

The full-back has played a huge role in the Cherries successful season under Andoni Iraola, which sees them sit 10th in the Premier League table – only five points outside the top four.

If Bournemouth qualify for European football next season that could help them keep hold of Kerkez, although sources state that he is very interested in a move to Liverpool.

Along with Kerkez, Bournemouth are at risk of losing winger Antoine Semenyo, who has interest from top clubs in the Premier League and around Europe, as well as Saudi Arabia.

