Liverpool attacker Harvey Blair is set for a medical at Portsmouth today after they agreed a deal for the winger, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

We understand Portsmouth have agreed a £300,000 fee with Liverpool for Blair and the Reds have given the player permission to travel to the South Coast for talks and to undergo a medical.

The 20-year-old was involved in Liverpool’s first-team during their pre-season tour of America, but he was set to be well down the pecking order in Arne Slot’s first-team plans this season.

The skilful winger joined Liverpool from Manchester United and he was a regular in Liverpool’s youth sides and injuries have held back his progress at Anfield.

Blair made his first-team debut for Liverpool at just 18 in their Carabao Cup win over Preston North End in October 2021, but that was his only first-team appearance for the Reds.

Blair is set to be one of several academy talents who are expected to leave Anfield before the close of the window, with permanent and loan deals in the offing for a number of players who are unlikely to be in Slot’s plans this season.

Midfielder Tyler Morton is also expected to depart on a permanent deal amid interest from clubs in the Championship.

He impressed while on loan with Hull City last season and is eager to depart Anfield in pursuit of consistent playing time.

Liverpool youngster Bobby Clarke has also joined RB Salzburg on a permanent deal worth £10m. The Reds have also inserted a 17.5% sell on clause into the midfielder’s contract.

More departures are expected before the end of the transfer window as Liverpool close in on Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and look to bring in a new midfielder after missing out on Martin Zubimendi.

Portsmouth will hope that Blair can prove to be a valuable signing as they aim to climb the Championship table this season, following their promotion from League One.

