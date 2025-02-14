Liverpool are open to selling Alisson this summer and the goalkeeper would rather join an elite club in Europe than head to Saudi Arabia, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Alisson’s future at Liverpool is not guaranteed, despite his contract running until June 2027. Indeed, the Brazil star could leave in the summer as the Reds are ready to listen to suitable offers for him.

One key reason for this is the impending arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer. Back in August, Liverpool agreed a €35million (£29.6m) deal to sign Mamardashvili in preparation for the 2025-26 season.

The Georgia international, currently at Valencia, does not want to move to Anfield to be a backup, which will create intense competition for the starting spot in goal.

Last summer, Alisson rejected lucrative offers in order to stay at Liverpool and continue playing at the highest level in Europe. His main goal remains to secure his place as Brazil’s No 1 for the 2026 World Cup.

However, the presence of Mamardashvili could be a problem for Alisson as he looks to play regularly next season. As such, sources have informed TEAMtalk that discussions with other top European clubs might start.

While teams in Saudi Arabia continue to chase Alisson, a move there remains unlikely. The 32-year-old is prioritising playing in a major European league rather than making a decision based purely on finances.

Nothing has been decided yet, and if Alisson receives guarantees of remaining Liverpool’s first-choice keeper for next season, he is expected to stay.

However, if an attractive offer arrives from another Champions League club, both Alisson and Liverpool may seriously consider parting ways. This is a situation to keep an eye on as we head towards the summer.

Kelleher also weighing up Liverpool future

Alisson leaving Merseyside will be the end of an era at Liverpool. He joined the Reds from Roma in July 2018 and has gone on to keep 123 clean sheets in 284 appearances since then, establishing himself as arguably the best keeper in the world in the process.

Alisson has played a key role in Liverpool winning trophies such as the Premier League and Champions League.

When Alisson has been injured in recent years, Caoimhin Kelleher has stepped up brilliantly.

Kelleher is expected to leave Liverpool this summer as he looks to become a first-choice keeper elsewhere, though his future could be affected by what happens with Alisson.

Liverpool have been admirers of Johan Bakayoko for some time and are ‘seriously considering’ making an offer this summer.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool’s negotiations with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are going to plan, though it is less clear whether Trent Alexander-Arnold will stay.

Liverpool are hoping to hold off the Saudis by keeping Salah, with chiefs in the Middle East having made a new approach to see if they can forge an agreement.

