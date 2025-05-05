Real Madrid could pile more misery on Liverpool after the Trent Alexander-Arnold deal by beating them to the signing of Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Alexander-Arnold has announced he will leave Liverpool on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract this summer. The England star is set to join Real Madrid in one of the biggest moves of 2025.

Madrid will not stop there, as they are looking to sign another full-back in the coming weeks. The Spanish giants aim to build a new Galacticos side and are targeting a left-back to strengthen their team for next season.

TEAMtalk has been reporting on the future of Kerkez for the past year, and we understand Madrid are among the clubs interested in the Hungarian.

Sources indicate that Madrid have not made as significant moves as other clubs, but they have suggested a potential late hijack could be on the cards.

Liverpool have been working diligently to sign Kerkez. However, they face competition from Madrid, who had scouts present at Bournemouth’s 2-1 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday and their interest is described as concrete and genuine.

The scouts were primarily there to watch Dean Huijsen but were also tasked with gathering information on Kerkez during the game. Sources insist that “conversations were held.” Agents often meet with clubs at matches, and these interactions are where deals begin and necessary information is acquired.

Kerkez is firmly on Madrid’s radar, and if an opportunity for a deal arises, they could move quickly to sign him ahead of Liverpool. Madrid would be able to offer a more lucrative financial package, and the allure of playing in their iconic white kit is difficult for even the biggest Premier League clubs to compete with.

Liverpool, Madrid and City converge on Milos Kerkez

Sources have stated that the 21-year-old full-back is eager to play at the highest level and compete in the Champions League. Liverpool can offer that opportunity and have been holding positive discussions about a potential move. They want him to support Andy Robertson and eventually succeed from the Scottish international on the left side.

However, the deal to bring Kerkez to Anfield is not finalised, and Madrid’s interest may prompt the Bournemouth star to take his time and wait for a potential offer from the Spanish club.

Liverpool must also keep an eye out for Manchester City, as TEAMtalk revealed on April 30 that Pep Guardiola’s side have joined the hunt for Kerkez.

Liverpool believe they are at the front of the queue, and Kerkez’s arrival could begin a transformative window at Anfield. But the race for Kerkez is becoming fierce as some of the biggest and best sides in the world challenge Liverpool.

Kerkez is on track to leave Bournemouth alongside Huijsen this summer. Sources have informed TEAMtalk that both Liverpool and Chelsea have sent Huijsen contract offers as they look to get the jump on Madrid.

The rise of Milos Kerkez

By Samuel Bannister

August 2020 – Makes his senior debut in the Hungarian second tier at the age of just 16 years and nine months.

February 2021– After receiving a call from Paolo Maldini, moves to Italy to link up with AC Milan’s youth system.

January 2022 – Having never graduated to Milan’s first team, completes a move to AZ, initially linking up with the Dutch side’s reserve team.

May 2022 – Makes his first senior appearance for AZ in an Eredivisie match.

June 2022 – Earns his first call-up to the Hungary national team, but remains an unused substitute.

August 2022 – Scores his first goal for AZ, which was the winner against Sparta Rotterdam.

September 2022 – Makes his international debut for Hungary in a win over Germany.

May 2023 – Starts the second leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final against West Ham to reach 17 appearances in the competition from his debut European season.

July 2023 – After being linked with Lazio and Benfica, moves to the Premier League instead by joining Bournemouth.

August 2023 – Makes his Premier League debut and the first of 33 appearances in his maiden season in English football.

June 2024 – Starts all three of Hungary’s group-stage matches at Euro 2024 before their elimination.

November 2024 – Provides both of his side’s assists in a 2-1 win as Bournemouth secure a historic first ever victory over Manchester City.

November 2024 – Scores his first Premier League goal in a win over Wolves.

March 2025 – Reaches five assists for the season by setting up a goal against Spurs.