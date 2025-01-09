Real Madrid target Trent Alexander-Arnold’s thoughts on a possible free transfer to Bayern Munich have come to light after the Liverpool player was linked with a shock move to the Bundesliga and with the Reds weighing up an approach for a quality German replacement.

The Reds right-back, 26, looked back to his best on Wednesday evening when stepping off the bench in the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after what can only be described as a difficult afternoon in the previous match against Manchester United. But while Alexander-Arnold could not prevent Liverpool from slipping to a 1-0 first-leg deficit, they will be pleased to see the player looking like his old self.

Sunday’s off-colour display has been firmly blamed at the feet of Real Madrid, who continue to step up their efforts to lure the player to Spain. Already chasing the player as a summer free agent, the Spanish giants are keen to get a deal done this month, having already seen one firm offer – lodged to FSG on New Year’s Eve – rejected by the Reds.

And while it’s claimed they continue to lurk with intent and that the fuse has been lit on a possible immediate move to the Bernabeu for the player, reports on Wednesday evening have claimed Bayern Munich have now firmly entered the chase for his signature as a free agent this summer.

Suggestions that the Bundesliga giants have thrown their hat into the ring for the 33-times capped England man come from Kicker journalist Geor Holzner, who claims the Germans are keen to land the Liverpool star as a free agent this summer.

And while TEAMtalk understands that Vincent Kompany’s side’s interest is indeed genuine and with a potential move for the player having been discussed some months ago, we believe a move to Bayern is not currently under consideration by Alexander-Arnold.

As it stands, the 26-year-old is very much of the mindset that his future will lie at one of two destinations: either staying at Anfield or moving to the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid ‘confidence’ on Trent deal as Liverpool eye Bayern star

From a Liverpool point of view, the Reds are not yet ready to give up on persuading the player to sign a new deal and reports that FSG have tabled a contract offer to the player over £300,000 a week will give supporters hope that a new deal for their homegrown star can be ironed out.

However, we’ve also learned that there is a growing sense of acceptance from a Liverpool end that the player will indeed depart. To that end, sources have confirmed to us that Florentino Perez is now ‘extremely confident’ that a deal to bring the 26-year-old to the Bernabeu can be sealed.

From Liverpool’s point of view, they are wisely doing their due diligence over a number of potential replacements.

And according to reports on Wednesday evening, the Reds are now very much targeting a move for Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich as a replacement for Alexander-Arnold were he to depart.

The good news for Liverpool is that the experienced Germany international also falls out of contract at the season’s end, so could be eligible to sign either a pre-contract agreement to move to Anfield, or move potentially this month for a reduced fee.

The 29-year-old boasts serious experience, having won eight Bundesliga titles and one Champions League with Bayern. The fact he can also comfortably step into midfield and play as a holding midfielder is an added bonus.

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Salah exit advice; Reds target Osimhen

Meanwhile, Liverpool are being told they should break off negotiations with Mo Salah and wave the legendary Egyptian star an emotional goodbye at the end of the season.

Like Alexander-Arnold, he also falls out of contract this summer and is already eligible to sign pre-contract terms overseas.

But while Salah has made clear his wish to stay, negotiations over a new deal continue to stall and the player remains some distance away from agreeing a renewal.

Now FSG have been told two big reasons why they should say farewell to the 32-year-old at the season’s end.

Per reports on Wednesday, a new name has thrown their hat into the ring for Salah, with a fresh Saudi Pro League side targeting the Egyptian as a replacement for a fading icon.

Elsewhere, Virgil van Dijk has expressed his rage at the failure of referee Stuart Atwell to send off Spurs midfielder Lucas Bergvall moments before he scored an 85th-minute winner in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

Revealing what he told the match official, Van Dijk’s opinion has also been backed by three Sky Sports pundits.

And finally, Liverpool chiefs Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are high on the idea of signing Victor Osimhen to replace Darwin Nunez.

Osimhen – currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli – has a release clause in his contract back in Naples. The clause is understood to be worth €90m in January but drops in value to €75m in the summer.

IN-FOCUS: How Kimmich and Alexander-Arnold compare