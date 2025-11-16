TEAMtalk sources have revealed all on Liverpool’s chances of a blockbuster swoop for Bayern Munich attacker Michael Olise in 2026, with the French winger reportedly being lined up as Mohamed Salah’s long-term successor at Anfield.

A shock report that emerged on Saturday claims The Reds are ready to make their biggest transfer statement yet with the signing of Olise in 2026, and have been ‘working on a salary structure and transfer plan for weeks’

Liverpool spent a gargantuan £440m (€505m, $600m) on transforming their title-winning squad over the summer, a decision that has so far not quite been as fruitful as they would have liked. Indeed, Slot’s men currently sit eighth in the Premier League title and are already eight points behind leaders Arsenal after just 11 games.

However, it appears that FSG are far from done yet in their bid to build on that title success, and a new report in Spain states that Olise will form the next phase of their strategy, with the Merseyside outfit prepared to spend whatever it takes to bring the 23-year-old to Anfield.

But now the more realistic bit. The report emanates from sometimes sketchy Spanish outlet Fichajes, who claim that Olise has become the most ‘frequently mentioned name’ when it comes to Liverpool accelerating their plan to find a replacement for Salah.

To that end, TEAMtalk asked transfer insider Dean Jones this very question: ‘Is Olise seen as a realistic target by FSG, or will Bayern’s demands price them out. Are funds available for FSG to embark on another blockbuster summer in 2026 if needed?’

The answer was as follows: “He’s not a very realistic target, I don’t think there is any way that Bayern sell him. The only way it would really open up would be if Olise was unhappy and pushing for such a move but I do not understand that to be the case at all.

“He’s thriving in Munich and has been enjoying the challenge, from what I have heard.”

TRANSFER DEBRIEF 🔎 Man Utd battle Liverpool for Germany star, Man City lead Rodrygo race, Tottenham eye stunning winger deal

Liverpool offered minuscule Olise hope

Jones did offer a semblance of hope, though, when it comes to The Reds pulling off a stunning move for the classy winger at some point in the future.

He added: “I do believe that Liverpool have interest in him, because that is not a new thing.

“They have liked him for a while. So if he was to become available then they may well jump at him as an option for next season.

“But he’s starting almost every game and is becoming a popular member of the Bayern team.

“I cannot even put a price-tag on what Liverpool might have to pay to sign Olise because he does not have a release clause and Bayern do not want to quote any figure that might suggest he is attainable soon.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Liverpool news: Van de Ven move update; Rodrygo ‘whispers’

First up, Liverpool manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes have been urged to raid Tottenham Hotspur for Micky van de Ven, with Khalid Boulahrouz explaining why the defender is the perfect long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk, but TEAMtalk analyses that a transfer may not be possible.

Elsewhere, insider Keith Wyness has suggested he expects Real Madrid star Rodrygo to land at Tottenham but there have been “whispers” of a huge Liverpool swap, while TEAMtalk can reveal which destination is most likely for the Brazilian superstar.

And finally, claims that Marc Guehi is on his way to Liverpool in 2026 have grown more legs off the back of strong reports in the Spanish media and amid a significant admission from his Crystal Palace and England teammate, Adam Wharton.