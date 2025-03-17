Liverpool are understood to have named their price for Diogo Jota after sources revealed the Portuguese forward could be allowed to leave Anfield this summer and with former club Wolves on his trail and considering a push to bring him back to Molineux.

The 28-year-old Portugal forward moved to Anfield in September 2020, with the Reds paying Wolves a fee that ultimately topped £45m. Signed initially as cover for the likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in the Liverpool attack, Jota has shown plenty of glimpses of his talents by scoring an impressive 64 goals in 174 appearances for the Reds.

And when factoring in his assists in that time – 22 – Jota has contributed a goal contribution every 2.032 times he has taken the field in Liverpool colours.

However, Jota’s questionable fitness record – he has missed a total of 93 games for the Reds since signing – coupled with question marks over his ability to effect the big games – has led to suggestions that a parting of ways could be on the cards this summer.

And while Liverpool are more likely to cash in on Darwin Nunez, we understand they are also open to possible offers for Jota should a suitable offer come in for the 46-times capped Portugal international.

To that end, sources have indicated that his former side Wolves are now keeping a close eye on the situation and are weighing up a possible move to bring Jota back to Molineux this summer.

Wolves have had a poor season but do look like they will escape relegation and are now able to plan for life in the Premier League again next season.

And we understand they are building a list of targets who they hope can propel them up the table – and with Jota now very much on their radar and figuring high on their wishlist.

Now sources have stated that Wolves transfer chiefs are evaluating the best way to bring him back to Molineux. They want to add a more potent option in attack and they believe they can convince the Portuguese international to return to the club where he made 131 appearances over three seasons between 2017 and 2020.

We understand that Liverpool will ask for around £55m (€65.4m, $71.4m) for the player, with his contract at Anfield running until the summer of 2027.

DON’T MISS 🔴 Liverpool ponder HUGE bid for teenage Argentine sensation after Real Madrid register interest

Liverpool want two new attackers of their own

Sources feel Liverpool believe they are in a strong position when it comes to negotiations over Jota’s potential sale, with his deal still having two years left to run and having set what they feel represents a fair price for a player who is a proven Premier League goalscorer and coming into his ‘peak years’.

We understand Liverpool are also looking to bolster their attack and could potentially bring in two new options up top, which would push Jota further down the pecking order.

And with the player in danger of falling down the Anfield pecking order, sources are stating he is ready to join a side that will make him their number one striker.

Wolves are also in a strong position to land the deal with Jota represented by super-agent Jorge Mendes. The owner of the Gestifute agency has very tight-knit ties with the Wolves hierarchy and has delivered a number of big-name players to the club over the years and having also engineered Jota’s initial move to the Old Gold from Atletico Madrid, initially on loan in 2017.

There will, however, also be conversations with Saudi Pro League clubs as Gestifute are one of the leading agencies when it comes to getting deals done for the SPL. They have directly brought numerous players into the world’s richest league and have helped be the middle man in other deals also.

No matter who wins the race, it now looks increasingly like that that Jota’s time at Anfield is coming to an end and he will hope to end it by helping his side lift the Premier League title.

Liverpool linked with two of the best strikers around

Liverpool, for their part, have reportedly decided to try and sign one of either Julian Alvarez or Alexander Isak to elevate Arne Slot’s strikeforce to new levels – and with the huge asking price for both players having now come to light.

The Reds also have doubts over Darwin Nunez heading into the summer window, while the ongoing saga around Mo Salah’s contract could yet result in a replacement for the Egyptian superstar being required.

Regardless of what happens with Salah, Carragher is urging the Reds to snap up two attackers this summer to reboot their tired-looking forward line.

“I think what this last week has done is probably shone a light on where Liverpool still need to improve in,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“I think the lack of pace in the team is glaring in the attack. I almost feel a little bit sorry for Mo Salah, because he’s taken a bit of criticism after the two Paris Saint-Germain games because he was up against possibly the best left-back in the world in Mendes who was fantastic. He didn’t do too much, he wasn’t great today.

“But he doesn’t get help off the other attackers. This is not like it was under Jurgen Klopp where Mane could bail Liverpool out of trouble or Firmino.

“The other attackers Liverpool have got are good players. They’re not great players.

“They’ve relied on him so far, so I don’t want to see too much criticism for Mo Salah over this last week.

“What it’s shone a light on is that Liverpool need to go and buy two attackers, not as squad players, possibly to play alongside Mo Salah hopefully for next season.”

Elsewhere, it’s now reported that Liverpool are ‘all set’ to beat Newcastle and Tottenham in the race to sign Marc Guehi, with the player’s preferred destination identified and as a Crystal Palace exit looms.

The England man could replace Ibrahima Konate, whose deal at Anfield expires in summer 2026 and, with a potential sale on the cards this summer, Real Madrid and now a new Premier League suitor has learned his asking price.

VOTE: Who has been Liverpool’s best Premier League signing in the last decade?