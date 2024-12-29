Liverpool to unleash sensational double move for Real Madrid targets in response to Alexander-Arnold pursuit

TEAMtalk can reveal Liverpool are preparing a blockbuster swoop for Jeremie Frimpong and Alphonso Davies out of spite, as Real Madrid step up their efforts to land Trent Alexander-Arnold.

No major changes to the Liverpool squad are expected during the January window, though the Reds are eyeing a number of potential targets ahead of the summer. In terms of contracts, optimism is growing at Anfield that key duo Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah will extend until June 2027.

But Alexander-Arnold is now looking to accept an offer to leave for Real Madrid. Los Blancos have always been confident that the right-back will join on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Liverpool are ready to respond to Alexander-Arnold’s exit by moving for Madrid’s backup signing option, Jeremie Frimpong.

Liverpool have identified the Dutch ace as their main target to replace Alexander-Arnold and have initiated talks with Bayer Leverkusen for him.

Manchester City have also put Frimpong on their shortlist, but Liverpool are currently best-placed to sign him from Leverkusen.

Arne Slot’s side want to overhaul their full-back options by also landing a new left-back who can become Andy Robertson’s successor.

Out of spite for Madrid moving for Alexander-Arnold, TEAMtalk understands Liverpool have decided to make a concrete attempt to sign Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies.

Liverpool are frustrated that Madrid are edging closer to ‘stealing’ their homegrown star and have therefore entered the fierce race for Davies’ services.

Madrid are long-term admirers of the Canadian but are unsure whether they will be able to capture him, which has seen them ask about the availability of AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez instead.

Barcelona are also monitoring Davies in case he becomes a free agent in the summer. Bayern are hoping to convince him to renew his contract, but they will now have to fend off Liverpool in addition to the likes of Madrid and Barca.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez and Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes are on Liverpool’s radar as left-back alternatives to Davies.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have moved one step closer to signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

Reports claim that Guehi is holding out for a move to Liverpool, despite interest from Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Slot is hopeful the Reds can bring in a new central defender such as Guehi even though club captain Van Dijk is poised to remain on Merseyside.

While Guehi could soon arrive at Liverpool, Luis Diaz has been linked with a move away on several occasions.

PSG have reportedly drawn up a new player-plus-cash offer for the attacker worth more than £50m.

Crucially, though, Slot and Liverpool have decided to keep Diaz for the foreseeable future.

