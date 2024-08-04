Fabio Carvalho is ready to leave Liverpool to get more playing time and Southampton have just launched a concrete offer for the attacking midfielder, according to reports.

Carvalho, 21, spent the first half of last season on loan with RB Leipzig, before joining Hull City on a six-month deal in January.

The youngster was particularly impressive for Hull, where he contributed nine goals and two assists in 20 Championship appearances.

His performances have caught the attention of several Premier League sides and according to reliable journalist David Ornstein, Southampton have made him a top target.

The Saints are aiming to build a squad capable of avoiding relegation and have already brought in 12 new players already, but their business isn’t done yet.

However, Liverpool are reluctant to lose Carvalho and Southampton have seen their opening bid rejected by the Reds.

“Liverpool reject offer worth up to £15m from Southampton to sign Fabio Carvalho,” Ornstein posted on X.

“Liverpool are unwilling to sanction another loan and permanent bids will need to be significantly higher than Southampton’s proposal.

“Carvalho wants to be regular starter this season.”

Southampton have started the summer well

Carvalho joined Liverpool from Fulham in 2022 but failed to nail down a spot in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI.

That is unlikely to change under Arne Slot with the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister are ahead of Carvalho in the pecking order.

He is open to leaving Anfield as a result and the chance to be a regular starter under Russell Martin at Southampton could tempt him.

The Saints have made some big signings this summer, bringing in the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Flynn Downes and Ben Brereton Diaz on permanent deals.

Adam Lallana has also joined on a free transfer who’ll bring some much-needed creativity, but there is a huge void in the squad having lost Ryan Fraser and David Brooks after their loan spells expired last season.

Ornstein claims that Southampton were interested in Carvalho before he joined Hull in January and they expressed interest in him early this summer.

Liverpool won’t allow Carvalho to leave on loan again and £15m won’t be enough to sign him, so it will be interesting to see if the Saints return with an improved bid.

Carvalho has made 21 appearances in total for Liverpool, netting three goals in the process.

