Spectacular Liverpool signing gets major thumbs UP as Richard Hughes targets big-money double midfield deal

Liverpool are being tipped to move for an elite PSG forward they view as a ‘real opportunity’ to sign this summer, while sporting director Richard Hughes is also said to be lining up a £92m double midfield deal.

The Reds are expected to spend big again this summer after a hugely disappointing campaign under Arne Slot, although the Dutchman is expected to keep his job if Champions League qualification is secured.

The additions of a new left-back, centre-back, central midfielder and potentially two new wingers are thought to be the main priorities for Liverpool, and it appears that one of those positions could be filled by a top PSG talent.

Liverpool ready to raid PSG for elite attacker

One player who has been on the club’s radar is highly-rated winger Bradley Barcola, and now a fresh report from Anfield Watch claims a summer swoop for the 23-year-old could be on.

With Mohamed Salah leaving and Liverpool fans continuing to be unimpressed with Cody Gakpo’s underwhelming displays, signing another wide player ticks a number of boxes for Slot going forward.

The versatile Barcola is a perfect fit in that regard, in that he can play off the left or right, although he is more suited playing in Gakpo’s position.

The chances of the France international being available this summer have grown, largely due to the fact that he has only started 15 Ligue 1 games this season, although he has fared much better in the Champions League.

Barcola has previously been valued at £100m (€116m, $133m), although that figure may now have dropped, given that he only has just over two years left on his contract.

And Anfield Watch reports that the attacker, who has scored 12 goals and laid on seven assists for PSG this season, is now a player Liverpool feel is very much attainable this summer.

Indeed, the Reds are confident there is a real chance Barcola is made available this summer as PSG look to recoup funds to strengthen other areas of their team.

While the Frenchman would be a straight swap for Gakpo on the left flank, the fact that he can play on the right too would go some way to offsetting the loss of Anfield legend Salah.

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Anfield chiefs plotting spectacular double midfield raid

Liverpool are being tipped to complete two superb midfield deals this summer at a potential cost of around £92million.

The Reds are expected to bolster their engine room this summer, regardless of whether Arne Slot is still in charge or not, as doubts continue over the futures of both Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones.

We exclusively revealed on Friday that Liverpool are stepping up their interest in Palace maestro Adam Wharton, having identified him as a concrete target to replace Real Madrid target Mac Allister.

Our sources state that the Reds have completed significant background work on a potential deal for Wharton, who will cost £70million – a club-record sale for Palace.

Anfield Watch, meanwhile, suggests that two midfielders might arrive on Merseyside this summer, with Anfield sporting director Richard Hughes also pursuing Nordsjaelland’s Caleb Yirenkyi, a player he greatly admires.

Hughes is said to view Ghanian Yirenkyi, who grew up a Liverpool fan, as a strong option to provide backup and competition for Wharton in the defensive midfield role on Merseyside.

Indeed, it’s reported that Liverpool have ‘moved one step closer’ to signing Yirenkyi after making contact with his camp, with Hughes battling the likes of Bournemouth, Brentford and Brighton for a player who is expected to cost around £22m.

Gordon makes Liverpool, Bayern transfer decision

Meanwhile, our sources can reveal which team is likely to win the race to sign Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon this summer, as Liverpool and Bayern Munich both step up their pursuit of the England man.

Amid PSR pressure and a need to generate funds to re-invest on new signings, Newcastle are begrudgingly ready to cash in on one or two of their best players this summer.

Offers for the likes of Tino Livramento, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Gordon are anticipated, and Sky Sports reporter, Sacha Tavolieri, claims Gordon has ‘already informed those close to him that he would be open to a move to Bayern Munich’.

For their part, Bayern view Gordon as the perfect foil for Luis Diaz on the left wing, and are keen to have two top options for every position in Vincent Kompany’s title-winning squad.

But while that all makes rosy reading for Bayern, our transfer transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, can reveal Liverpool’s take on the whole situation.

Fletcher has been informed Gordon – who is a lifelong Liverpool fan and was on the Reds’ books before leaving for Everton aged 11 – would choose Liverpool over Bayern.

Of course, Anfield chiefs sealing the deal is contingent on the Reds putting big money on the table, and at the very least coming close to the numbers Bayern will likely put forward.

But it’s no secret Liverpool are in the market for one and more probably two new wingers in the summer, with RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande also on their radar.

Liverpool’s need for fresh attacking talent stems for the upcoming exits of club legend Mohamed Salah, while Federico Chiesa is primed to depart.

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