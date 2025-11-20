Liverpool are readying a gigantic bid to prise Vinicius Junior away from Real Madrid amid talk that the Brazilian has a fractious relationship with Xabi Alonso, according to bold new reports in Spain, and while one of the truths has been confirmed by a source, the other has been quickly batted away.

When on top of his game, the Brazilian is regarded as one of the best players in the world game, having finished second in the 2024 Ballon d’Or awards. However, over the past 12 months, a drop in form has seen the player’s high standards drop off, and speculation over his Real Madrid future has never been far away.

Persistently linked with lucrative moves to the Middle East with cash-rich clubs in the Saudi Pro-League, Vinicius Junior has also been linked with PSG, Chelsea and Manchester United in recent days.

However, according to new reports in Spain, it is Liverpool who have the most serious interest and the Reds are preparing an ambitious move to prise him away from the Bernabeu.

And as Fichajes reports, Arne Slot is ready to spend up to €100m (£88m, $115m) to tempt Real Madrid to cash in on the 129-goal star, believing that the Brazilian is a perfect option for their left-hand side and would be an upgrade on the inconsistent Cody Gakpo.

The report claims that Vini Jnr, fed up with Alonso’s rigid tactics and constant substitutions of him, has decided he wants to leave, and that club president Florentino Perez, has let interested clubs know that he can move on if their nine-figure price is met.

However, while Sacha Tavolieri, has confirmed all is not well between the pair, the Sky Sports reporter has explained that a move to Saudi Arabia in summer 2026 looks the most viable move for the 44-times capped Brazil international.

At the same time, and in response to claims that Vini Junior could be heading to the Premier League, Fabrizio Romano has also batted away talk that a move looks to be on in January.

Furthermore, sources have confirmed the Reds are entirely focused on the signing of Antoine Semenyo right now, knowing that with a £65m clause becoming active in January, they will likely need to pounce quickly to ensure they don’t miss out on the powerful Bournemouth attacker.

READ NEXT ➡️ Fabrizio Romano reveals Ibrahima Konate powerplay as Liverpool bombshell dropped in Spain – Real Madrid will be delighted

Vinicius Junior to leave Real Madrid? What has been said

Described as “unstoppable” by former coach Carlo Ancelotti when on top of his game, it is safe to say Vinicius Junior has been far from happy at Real Madrid this season.

And while a regular starter under Alonso so far this season, he has only completed 869 minutes of the 1080 he has been available in LaLiga, while it’s a similar story in the Champions League, with 271 minutes played from the 360 available so far.

But it was following his explosive outburst when he was substituted in the 72nd minute of their 2-1 El Clásico win over Barcelona that has seen reports really ignite over his future, with the player seen repeatedly stating his unhappiness.

According to The Athletic, while coming off, Vinicius Junior said to Sebas Parrilla, Alonso’s assistant coach: “Always me. I’m leaving the team, it’s better if I leave, I’m leaving.”

Vinicius Junior did eventually return from the dressing room and watched the rest of the match, though he was involved in a brawl with the Barcelona team at full-time.

🚨 The Full Clip Xabi Alonso decides to substitute Vinicius at the 70th minute, Vinicius was not happy and explodes in anger 🤬 He left the field 🤯🤯🤯pic.twitter.com/JKdWjmUtcx — KinG £ (@xKGx__) October 26, 2025

According to The Athletic, Vinicius Junior does not feel ‘comfortable with Alonso’ and is not happy that he has only finished three of the 10 games that he has started at that time.

Now in charge of Brazil, his former Real coach Ancelotti has told Vini Junior to understand his place in the team and be more accepting of Alonso’s decisions.

“He simply made a mistake that day and needs to understand the role he now has at Real Madrid, the role of a more important player in the dressing room than before,” Ancelotti stated.

“He made a mistake, he apologised, and he must learn from these errors.

“The coach has the right to make the changes he needs to improve the team.”

Latest Liverpool news: Extraordinary Salah rant; January fix eyed in defence

As a result, it seems likely that Liverpool are to put all their eggs into pursuing a deal for Semenyo in January, and now Fabrizio Romano has revealed the advantage that the Reds have over Tottenham Hotspur in their quest for the player to Anfield.

Elsewhere on the incoming front, Liverpool are considering bringing a defender to Anfield in the January transfer window to fix their issues for the immediate future, sources have told TEAMtalk, with the defending Premier League champions having ‘some doubts’ about being able to sign Marc Guehi.

Finally, Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has been the subject of extraordinary criticism in the German media for apparently being a problem for Florian Wirtz, with a possible new destination for the Egyptian King mooted in 2026.