Spectacular first Arne Slot signing at Liverpool takes shape, with 20-goal winger driving new boss ‘wild’

Arne Slot is ‘wild’ about bringing a devastating 20-goal winger to Liverpool amid confirmation he’ll replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield this summer, per a report.

The Times’ Paul Joyce, the Athletic and Fabrizio Romano all confirmed an agreement between Feyenoord and Liverpool regarding Arne Slot has been struck.

The Reds had to agree a compensation fee to prise Slot out of the Dutch giant given his contract did not contain a release clause.

An agreement is now in place, with Romano giving Slot to Liverpool his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation on Friday night.

The 45-year-old faces a monumental task in replacing Liverpool’s greatest manager in the Premier League era.

Nonetheless, Liverpool’s hierarchy have deemed Slot the best man for the job and senior Sky Sports reporter, Melissa Reddy, detailed numerous reasons why Slot was selected over Ruben Amorim…

Slot has been backed to sell misfiring forwards Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah by club legend Jamie Carragher.

Salah may well depart given he’ll have just one year left on his contract this summer. The Athletic suggested talk of a premature exit for Nunez is wide of the mark.

Nevertheless, Liverpool’s profligacy in front of goal of late suggests fresh blood and a new cutting edge is required in the attacking ranks – even if Salah stays.

To that end, Liverpool have been credited with interest in bringing Leeds Utd ace, Crysenecio Summerville, to Anfield as Slot’s first signing.

According to Dutch source 1908.nl (as cited by Anfield Sector), the incoming Liverpool boss is “wild” about his fellow Dutchman.

Leeds valuation of Championship’s best player revealed

Summerville has tormented Championship defences this season, notching 19 goals in the league and 20 in all competitions. The Dutchman has also racked up double figure assists.

Summerville has been near-unplayable and was duly rewarded for his spectacular displays when recently named the Championship’s Player of the Season.

The 22-year-old was on the books of Feyenoord prior to joining Leeds for a bargain £1.3m sum in 2020. Slot left AZ Alkmaar for Feyenoord in 2021, meaning the pair never crossed paths in Rotterdam.

That opportunity may finally come on Merseyside in 2024 and should Leeds fail to win promotion, they may well struggle to retain a player who has proven he’s far too good for the second tier.

Leeds are understood to value Summerville in the £30m-£40m range.

More Liverpool transfers required

Other departments of Liverpool’s squad Slot could sign new blood in are centre-back and central midfield.

Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara are both out of contract this summer and won’t be offered new contracts.

A new back-up goalkeeper may also be required if excellent No 2 Caoimhin Kelleher pushes to leave.

The Daily Mail recently claimed Liverpool won’t stand in Kelleher’s way if he deems the time is right to become a regular starter. Given the presence of Alisson Becker, that cannot happen at Anfield.

