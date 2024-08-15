Arne Slot and Richard Hughes are working on the signing of Giorgi Mamardasvili for Liverpool

Richard Hughes is finally closing in on his first signing since his appointment as Liverpool sporting director with a significant update on their pursuit of Giorgi Mamardashvili and with the fee Bournemouth will stump up as part of the arrangement coming to light – while Stefan Bajcetic is the subject of surprise exit rumours as the summer window enters its final fortnight.

The Merseysiders have had a tough time so far on the transfer front with Liverpool yet to make a dent on this summer’s window, leaving new boss Arne Slot having to work with the squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp, minus a few exceptions. Indeed, the Dutchman knew he was losing Joel Matip, Adrian and Thiago Alcantara at the end of their deals before he walked through the door at Kirkby – with his squad since being depleted by further departures.

Indeed, the Reds also sold talented youngster Fabio Carvalho to Brentford earlier this week, while a deal is racing towards conclusion for midfielder Bobby Clark, who is closing on a move to Red Bull Salzburg.

Sepp van den Berg is another youngster potentially set to depart with a move to Mainz potentially on the agenda, meaning Slot will pick from somewhat depleted options in their Premier League opener at Ipswich on Saturday lunchtime.

Not that the Dutchman is too concerned. He has always made clear that his best work is done on the training ground and the way Liverpool have performed for him over their pre-season programme suggests a strong season is on the cards.

However, there is no ignoring the elephant in the room and Liverpool’s failure to add to their squad so far has raised some concerns among fans.

Liverpool transfers: Deal for Mamardashvili takes shape

The most high-profile miss has been that of Martin Zubimendi, who had said yes to a move before then going back on his word and changing his mind.

Gary Neville has offered a conspiracy theory as to why the Euro 2024 winner has decided to stay put at Real Sociedad.

However, a transfer breakthrough of sorts for an alternative target could be now just days away, with the Reds’ move for Valencia goalkeeper Mamardashvili taking a significant step closer to completion.

The Merseysiders want to sign the towering Georgian as a long-term replacement for Alisson, who continues to attract interest from Saudi Arabia.

And while the Brazilian will remain at Anfield for the foreseeable future, Slot want to protect Liverpool’s long-term interests there by agreeing a deal for Mamardashvili now.

As it stands, Liverpool have seen an opening offer, believed to be worth €35m (£30m) rejected by Valencia, whom have made it clear they are open to his sale.

But with Valencia holding out for a fee nearer the €40m mark, it’s believed a compromise agreement worth €35m plus €5m in add-ons is close to being finalised.

The wheels of that transfer are being greased by Bournemouth, who will take the 23-year-old on a season’s loan, paying Liverpool €5m for the privilege. That complex, three-way swoop has also been rubberstamped by the 6ft 6in stopper, who is keen to gain experience in the Premier League.

Bournemouth role in goalkeeper deal becomes clearer

Premier League rules prevent Mamardashvili from signing for Liverpool and then joining another side in the same window, but it’s thought a potential loophole could be found that would see the Cherries sign him on loan from Valencia first, with the LaLiga side then officially announcing his transfer to Liverpool at a later date, potentially in the new year to avoid breaching those rules.

Bournemouth’s part in the deal, together with the progress Liverpool are making has also been confirmed by Spanish journalist Hector Gomez, who took to X, formerly Twitter, to provide an update.

“Negotiations are progressing for the transfer of Mamardashvili to Liverpool who would first go on loan to AFC Bournemouth.

“Bournemouth will pay for the loan and will complete the amount that Liverpool does not reach at a fixed 35 + 5 bonuses, it was a little more than 30 fixed and bonuses up to 35. They are close but not closed yet.

“The goalkeeper wants to leave now and gain experience in the Premier League before the challenge in goal at Anfield.”

Liverpool listening to offers for Stefan Bajcetic

It has also emerged that Liverpool are open to letting Bajcetic leave Anfield this summer with talks over a season’s loan deal on the agenda for the 19-year-old midfielder.

The Spaniard suffered an injury-plagued 2023/24 campaign, featuring just three times in all competitions.

Now Slot is open to letting him leave on loan to help build up his confidence, fitness and game-time – and amid claims that talks over a temporaray switch back to his homeland is on the cards.

As a result, Sevilla, Valencia and Celta Vigo are all being linked with moves for the teenager, though any move is likely to be with the subject of a January recall clause if the Reds feel they need the player back and, or they are not happy with the way the loan is progressing.

Liverpool had also offered Bajcetic to Sociedad as part of their attempts to sign Zubimendi, though that possibility broke down once the Euro 2024 winner opted against a move to Anfield.

However, a temporary move away could be on the cards, with Slot ready to hand some game-time to upcoming talent Trey Nyoni, with the 17-year-old making a big impression on the Dutchman since his arrival.