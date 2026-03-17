Another source has verified claims Real Madrid are ready to sell Eduardo Camavinga and Liverpool ARE interested in bringing the Frenchman to Anfield in a spectacular swoop that’ll spell bad news for one Reds midfielder.

Liverpool’s interest in Camavinga dates all the way back to his Rennes days, and as recently as December of 2025, our insider, Graeme Bailey, confirmed the appreciation is still there.

Ordinarily, you’d expect that to be the end of the story, but a recent report from trusted Italian journalist, Matteo Morreto, insisted Camavinga is no longer ‘untransferable’ at Real Madrid.

What’s more, the reporter – who works closely with Fabrizio Romano – stressed a deal could be struck for much less than you might think, with the bidding to begin at just €50m / £43m.

The latest from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has confirmed Camavinga has genuine chances to change clubs at season’s end. O’Rourke also stressed Liverpool are the ones to watch.

The headline of his piece read: ‘Real Madrid ready to listen to £43m+ Eduardo Camavinga bids as Liverpool line up summer deal.’

O’Rourke continued: ‘Liverpool are eyeing up a potential deal to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga this summer, sources have told Football Insider.

‘The Spanish giants are willing to listen to offers in excess of the £43million mark for the Frenchman, with the Reds seen as long-term admirers of his ability.’

Liverpool won’t be the only ones in the mix if Camavinga does take flight, with the reporter noting competition from Premier League rivals is to be expected.

And one Liverpool player who might secretly hope the Reds don’t seal a deal is the player Camavinga might replace in the starting XI – Alexis Mac Allister.

Carragher slaughters Mac Allister

The Argentine is enduring a difficult season in which he’s regularly overrun in central midfield. Mac Allister’s lack of pace has never been a secret, however, and you have to question the manager for putting the 27-year-old in a two-man midfield where most other teams deploy a three.

In any case, one figure who has no sympathy for Mac Allister is Sky Sports pundit and Liverpool icon, Jamie Carragher.

He has been a vocal critic of Mac Allister in recent weeks, and during Liverpool’s disappointing 1-1 draw with Tottenham on Sunday, Carragher declared Mac Alister is now a “problem” for Liverpool.

“The longer the game goes in every game, Mac Allister struggles and that’s a real problem for Liverpool, the centre of midfield,” he said during commentary.

“It’s something they have to address in the summer, or whether [Dominik] Szoboszlai goes back to the central midfield position.”

And on Monday Night Football when analysing why Liverpool are faltering this year, Carragher again highlighted Mac Allister when showing two separate clips that focused on Liverpool being easy to play through.

When showing Mac Allister being easily bypassed by a Spurs player during a counter-attack, Carragher said: “I keep talking about Mac Allister being a problem, and he is… that [Mac Allister’s weak attempted challenge] is not acceptable and can’t happen in a Premier League game.”

Carragher then showed a clip of Mac Allister attempting to dribble the ball forwards from central midfield before the Argentine was gobbled up and caught in possession.

“Mac Allister again, he doesn’t have the physical power to run past players, so why is he doing it?,” bellowed Carragher.

“He then stays down trying to get a foul. Again, poor decision making and it happens times and time again.”

If Camavinga were to arrive on Merseyside, Mac Allister’s spot in the eleven would be anything but secure.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Liverpool news – Arne Slot… game over?

Xabi Alonso identifies first three signings at Liverpool with Arne Slot sack certain – reports

Report claims Arne Slot sack coming with interim coach ‘sitting by the phone’ as Liverpool boss makes painful ‘100% sure’ claim

Liverpool ‘one-trick pony’ among five condemned but buck stops with Slot

Game over for Arne Slot at Liverpool as Jamie Carragher warns of damaging ‘shift’