Eduardo Camavinga is not thinking about leaving Real Madrid in January, we have been informed, despite Liverpool holding genuine interest in the midfielder, with Xabi Alonso’s stance on the player revealed.

The French international is known to be a long-term target for Liverpool, and it has been claimed that a deal was being lined up for the January window.

Camavinga, 23, is considered a top-class defensive-minded midfielder, and can also play as a left-back when required. Liverpool have been admirers of his for years.

However, we have spoken to sources close to the player, and they insist that Camavinga is not set to leave the Spanish capital.

The source confirmed: “Eduardo loves Real, he knows there are options away from the club and one day he may look at those, but at this moment he is looking to get back to full fitness and play a major role in the second-half of the season.”

Camavinga has featured in 16 games for Madrid this season, but only six of those have been starts.

However, a hamstring and persistent ankle injury have dogged his campaign and he would have featured more.

Real Madrid take firm stance on star amid Liverpool ‘contact’

We also spoke with Madrid about the speculation surrounding Camavinga, and they confirmed to us that the Frenchman is firmly in Alonso’s plans going forward.

It is understood that Liverpool are one of the clubs that remain in constant contact with Camavinga’s camp.

The Reds have been informed that he won’t be moving in January, so any potential move for the midfielder will have to wait.

Camavinga is contracted at the Bernabeu until 2029, which puts Madrid in a strong position should any club come calling for him.

No price tag has been set for Camavinga as he is not for sale, but previous reports suggest it would take north of £80m to lure him away, were his situation to open up.

Latest Liverpool news: Shock Salah rumour / Chiesa approach made

Meanwhile, shock reports claim that Mo Salah’s former club Roma are weighing up a loan move for the Liverpool icon in the coming weeks.

Speculation has been rife over Salah’s future of late, and while sources have made clear Liverpool have no plans to part ways with the 33-year-old, that reportedly hasn’t stopped Roma from trying.

Reports from Italy claim that are ‘toying with the idea of ​​a sensational return for the Egyptian’, with work ‘going on behind the scenes’ to try and make the ‘dream’ move happen.

In other, less outlandish news, Federico Chiesa is once again being linked with a return to Juventus, as he continues to struggle for game time at Liverpool.

Reports suggest Juve have made an approach for Chiesa, but our sources suggest that the player is yet to decide on whether he wants to re-join the Turin-based club.

