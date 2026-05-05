Liverpool are being tipped to make a move for an incredible Porto teenage winger, who is described as the ‘next Luis Diaz’ in terms of his playing style, while the Reds are also making their move for a new right-back.

Diaz left for Bayern Munich and has been nothing short of spectacular in Bavaria, scoring 26 goals and providing 21 assists in 47 games in all competitions.

By contrast, Cody Gakpo, who has largely operated on the left side of the Liverpool attack, has notched a total of 15 goals/assists in 49 outings.

And, while much of the focus has been on who will be replacing Mohamed Salah in the right this summer, the left flank is arguably in need of an upgrade too.

Porto sensation emerges of Liverpool radar

That’s where Porto sensation Oskar Pietuszewski comes in, with Portuguese outlet Record claiming that the Reds are ‘keeping a close eye’ on the Portuguese outfit’s ‘crown jewel’, who currently has a £52m release clause written into his contract.

The 17‑year‑old only joined Porto from Jagiellonia Białystok in January, but he has wasted no time announcing himself as one of Europe’s most exciting wide forwards.

Operating mainly off the left, Pietuszewski has already chalked up three goals and four assists in 14 appearances in the Portuguese top flight, while also drawing plenty of comparisons to Diaz in terms of his playing style.

It’s reported that his rapid rise has already caught the attention of a number of Premier League giants, with Liverpool joined by the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea in showing significant interest.

However, prising Pietuszewski away from Lisbo is expected to be far from straightforward, with Porto already planning to give the attacker a new contract and increase that exit clause in the process.

To that end, Liverpool will have to act fast if they want to try and land one of the most promising forward players in European football.

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Liverpool target stunning Barcelona swoop

Liverpool are reportedly considering making an €80million (£69m) offer to sign Barcelona defender Jules Kounde this summer, as they look for stronger competition for an underwhelming Anfield signing.

Kounde has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Chelsea having held discussions with the right-back over a move to Stamford Bridge in 2022, only to lose out to Barca.

The France international has since gone on to make 186 appearances in all competitions for the Blaugrana, while also making a position switch from centre-back to full-back in that time.

While both Manchester clubs, Chelsea and Arsenal have all been credited with interest in the 27-year-old over the past 18 months, reports from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo now claim that Liverpool are ‘planning to submit an offer at the end of the season’, with a bid for Kounde being ‘prepared’.

The report tips Liverpool to put €80m on the table, which would be the likely figure that Barcelona would cave at for a player that Hansi Flick rates very highly.

Indeed, on April 30, Sport claimed Barca chiefs are open to the departures of Kounde, Alejandro Balde and Marc Casado to bring in vital transfer funds.

Kounde would slot straight at right-back for the Reds, a position they have struggled with all season long after the summer exit of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Frenchman would be an immediate upgrade on Jeremie Frimpong, who has struggled with the physicality of the Premier League in his first season, with his defensive play also called into question.

The Anfield outfit do still have Conor Bradley on their books, but he suffered a serious knee injury back in January, leading Slot to also use both Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones as makeshift options throughout the campaign.

The hope is that adding a player of Kounde’s quality, would end all concerns over the position going forward.

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More Liverpool news: Leipzig midfielder eyed; Van Dijk replacement

Liverpool are reportedly drawing up an opening offer for a top RB Leipzig midfielder, as they look to beat Manchester United and Newcastle United to his signature.

Elsewhere, Liverpool could have been given a leg up in their search for a long-term Virgil van Dijk replacement, as Barcelona are annoyed at a centre-back that both clubs are targeting.

Finally, PSG have made enquiries about Bayern Munich star Michael Olise, but have been met with the same emphatic response as the likes of Liverpool.