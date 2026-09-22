Liverpool star Florian Wirtz would be keen to leave Anfield and join Bayern Munich in a blockbuster deal next year if the opportunity arises, an insider has claimed, though TEAMtalk can reveal the Merseyside giants’ stance on letting the £116m playmaker depart Anfield in 2027.

The 23-year-old moved to Anfield in what was at the time a British record transfer, albeit one that was soon to be surpassed by his new Liverpool teammate, striker Alexander Isak.

Having established himself as one of the leading playmakers in world football during his time at Bayer Leverkusen, big things were expected of the star when he moved to Anfield, having recorded an incredible 122 G/A (57 goals, 65 assists) during 197 appearances for the Bundesliga side.

However, things have not gone as planned since the move and Liverpool fans, despite seeing flashes of that talent, are still to witness the true reasons why the Reds forked out what is now the third-largest fee in their history.

Indeed, Jamie Carragher has been one of Wirtz’s most outspoken critics, and this weekend he suggested the player will never reach a higher level at Anfield because he’s currently only showing his best as it is, which, in the pundit’s eyes, is clearly not worthy of a place in the side.

As a result, speculation over Wirtz’s future has intensified in recent weeks and claims of a potential move to Bayern Munich – who had competed with the Reds for his signature last summer – has once again gathered pace.

Now a source has told Football Insider that he has heard that Wirtz wants out if a move to Vincent Kompany’s side becomes a genuine option.

“The main problem for Wirtz is that he has seemingly struggled to adapt to the Premier League,” the source stated.

“He hasn’t got to grips with the physicality or the tempo of things; that’s why most of his better performances for Liverpool have been in European competitions.

“It’s a difficult situation for them to be in because of the money they spent on him, but from the player’s point of view, it wouldn’t surprise me to see him go back to Germany.

“I’m sure, if an offer was to come in, then he’d want to join Bayern Munich because he would be a much better fit for the way they play.”

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On why the move to Bayern would appeal, he continued: “He could go back to a league where he is familiar, he knows he can play at a high level, and they know he can perform at his best.

“So as I say, from the player’s point of view, it’s something that I’m sure he would be keen to do because it makes a lot of sense, even if it might be difficult for Liverpool.”

Indeed, the numbers – or lack of – certainly illustrate the 23-year-old’s struggles since moving to Anfield.

So far in a Reds shirt, Wirtz has produced seven goals and 11 assists in 55 appearances – one just over every three appearances and well down on the consistent numbers he was producing back in the Bundesliga.

However, it is worth pointing out that the German’s figures actually top those produced by Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard – a similar player in many aspects – during his first 55 outings for the Gunners.

Nonetheless, speculation over Wirtz’s future appears to be gathering pace, though as sources have insisted to TEAMtalk, the Reds currently have no plans to entertain his exit and are very much in the belief that the player will soon start to hit top form.

Indeed, per Graeme Bailey, while there are some within Liverpool over whether Wirtz can reach the extraordinary levels expected of him, those do not mean Liverpool, at this point at least, have decided to move the midfielder on, while sources are keen to stress that there are currently no suggestions that the club are actively looking to sell.

Instead, the expectation is that Iraola will be given the season to work with Wirtz and demonstrate that the German can become a cornerstone of the new Liverpool project.

But TEAMtalk can reveal Bayern remain firmly in the picture and are continuing to monitor developments closely.

Their admiration for Wirtz has not diminished despite his difficult first season in England, and the Bundesliga giants are well aware that his situation could become more interesting if he fails to reach the levels Liverpool expect during the current campaign.

Nonetheless, the star continues to prove a divisive figure.

Gary Neville recently claimed Wirtz “needs a rocket up him” in the wake of an anonymous display on the opening weekend of the season.

In his defence, the player’s struggles have been blamed on three “scared” teammates, with the German guilty of trying too hard to impress.

Elsewhere, former Reds hero Vladimir Smicer has dropped his verdict on whether the Reds should sell Wirtz to Bayern Munich.