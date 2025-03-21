Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk won’t sign a contract and ‘will leave’ Anfield this summer for a new club, claims a shock report amid talks over a new deal.

Van Dijk is one of Liverpool’s ‘big three’ set to become free agents at the end of the season, along with confirmed Real Madrid target Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah.

Liverpool have been locked in contract talks with the trio for some time, but with only three months remaining of the season, there’s still a real prospect of all departing.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool face a ‘bombshell’ as Van Dijk ‘will leave’ the club in June, when his contract expires.

The 33-year-old Netherlands international is said to be in his ‘final months as a Liverpool player’ after there has been ‘no progress in contract negotiations’ and now ‘everything points’ to him leaving Anfield.

Interestingly, the report claims that Atletico Madrid have made a ‘strong entrance’ into the race to sign Van Dijk on a free transfer, while rivals Real Madrid have also been linked previously. Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly keeping tabs on the situation.

Due to Van Dijk’s contract situation, he is able to hold contract talks with foreign clubs. In theory, he could pre-agree a summer move now, rather than waiting.

Van Dijk tipped to leave Liverpool; Alexander-Arnold to follow?

Fichajes’ report is emphatic and confident in its claims of Van Dijk’s pending departure, but it is worth noting that the centre-back has played down claims of him making any decision on his future, yet.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen next season,” Van Dijk said in an interview earlier this month.

“If anyone says they do know, they’re lying… Contract on hold? Nothing is on hold… I keep saying the same things, if there is news, you will know it… I don’t even know myself.”

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs has previously reported on Van Dijk’s future and insists that Liverpool remain calm about the situation.

That is because the Reds are sure that Van Dijk will prioritise talks with them before agreeing to join any other club – so they still have plenty of time to thrash out a deal.

Liverpool are planning to sign a new centre-back this summer regardless of what happens with Van Dijk, so the Dutchman wants to understand how much of a role he’ll play moving forward before making a final decision.

Meanwhile, reports regarding Alexander-Arnold’s future have ramped up. Today, reports have claimed that a move to Real Madrid is ‘99% certain’.

Liverpool’s squad could, in theory, look very different next season. With two key defenders potentially departing, Arne Slot could have a busy summer ahead as he scours the market for replacements.

