One pundit reckons Jurgen Klopp could ‘get rid’ of Naby Keita next year after another disappointing Liverpool performance.

Klopp was without Fabinho, Thiago and Jordan Henderson for Sunday’s trip to Tottenham. That saw Keita and James Milner start in midfield alongside teenager Tyler Morton.

It was a chance for Keita to shine in a big game, but the 26-year-old once again failed to grasp the opportunity.

He put in a sub-par outing as Liverpool drew 2-2 with Antonio Conte’s side, following a thoroughly entertaining game in north London.

Keita cost Liverpool £48million when joining from RB Leipzig back in July 2018. But the Guinea international has never truly lived up to expectations at Anfield.

He is behind Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson in the pecking order. Keita also has to deal with competition from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Harvey Elliott when both are fit.

The fierce rivalry for places has seen Keita complete 90 minutes just twice in the Premier League this season, with one of those coming against Spurs.

Pundit Stan Collymore reckons it might be time for the player to move on and for Liverpool to cut their losses.

During an interview with Empire of the Kop, the former striker said: “For me now, I’m getting to the end of my tether with him.

“I wonder at the end of the season whether Jurgen Klopp would look to get rid and whether he’d look to upgrade. There’s a possibility there.

“There might be other players like Harvey [Elliott] or Curtis Jones that may naturally develop into first-team players with another year behind them.”

18-year-old Elliott was heavily involved towards the start of the season before suffering a nasty injury against Leeds. He should return for the final three months of the campaign.

Keita’s future, in contrast, is far less certain.

Liverpool heading race for Wolves starlet

Meanwhile, Liverpool are the frontrunners to land Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, according to a report.

The France U21 star has been making a big impression since his loan move from Angers in October last year. Wolves have signed Ait-Nouri permanently but now face the prospect of him leaving Molineux.

El Nacional claim the defender is a target for Klopp and Liverpool. They apparently want to make him Andy Robertson’s deputy, ahead of Kostas Tsimikas.

However, they are not alone in admiring Ait-Nouri. English rivals Man City and Spurs are keeping tabs on the situation, as are Real Madrid and PSG.

The report does not mention how much it would cost the Reds to complete a deal. Wolves would undoubtedly want to make a profit on the £10m they paid for Ait-Nouri in July.

