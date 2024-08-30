Liverpool look unlikely to make any late forays into the transfer market after being linked with a surprise deadline day swoop for FC Porto midfielder Alan Varela and with David Ornstein giving a strong insight into sporting director Richard Hughes’ vision for the Reds.

The Merseysiders have finally dipped their toes into the summer transfer waters this week after what an extremely methodical approach from the new Liverpool regime. Led from the top by CEO of football, Michael Edwards, and shaped by new sporting director Hughes, the Reds have chosen to spend their money extremely shrewdly so far this summer.

With new manager Arne Slot at the helm and with the Dutchman insisting his squad is already jam-packed with quality, the Reds have so far made just two signings – and one of those, in Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili – will remain on ice for another season at least after the Reds agreed a £29m deal but agreed to allow the player to remain at the Mestalla for the 2024/25 campaign.

As a result, it was not until deadline day eve on Thursday that Slot was able to welcome the first new face to his squad, with Federico Chiesa signing in on a bargain deal and with the Reds making an incredible saving against the fee previously quoted.

With Chiesa eligible for a debut on Sunday at Manchester United, the arrival of the Italy international is likely to spell the end of their summer spending.

That’s despite links to a few other names, including Marc Guehi and Mohamed Simakan, though the latter has since agreed a move to Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool transfer truths emerge over Alan Varela links

However, one big area that Liverpool have failed to address this summer is in the base of midfield, a position Slot is understood to have identified as a possible weakness when he was drafted in on Merseyside.

Unfortunately for the Reds, their quest to sign their top target ended in disappointment when, despite agreeing on personal terms and agreeing to pay the release clause for Martin Zubimendi, the player had a last-minute change of heart and ultimately decided instead to remain with boyhood team Real Sociedad.

While that loyalty ought to be applauded – the decision had echoes of Steven Gerrard’s last-minute decision to abandon a move to Chelsea to remain with the Reds all those years ago – it did leave Liverpool without a primary target and with a big consideration on just whom could fill that hole.

Instead, it soon became clear that the Reds would instead decide to keep their money in the pocket and decide on an alternative during one of the two 2025 transfer windows.

That said, reports in South America on Thursday evening suggested the Reds were exploring a sensational late deal for FC Porto star Varela; a player who has also been a long-time target for the Reds.

However, TEAMtalk understands that there is no substance to those links and that claims of a late play for his services are wide of the mark.

To further distance themselves from that transfer possibility, Varela is understood to have been offered a new deal by the Portuguese giants, though with his current arrangement not due to expire until 2028, it remains to be seen if the Argentine will put pen to paper.

Ornstein shares Richard Hughes’ Liverpool vision

The methodical approach to the transfer market has certainly served Liverpool well this summer, especially when you consider the scattergun approach employed by the likes of Chelsea.

Indeed, the shrewd capture of Mamardashvili – and the succession plan that is now in place for Alisson Becker in goal – illustrates their thoughtful process perfectly.

As a result, Liverpool are determined to only sign players they fully believe can add something extra to those already at their disposal and, as stated, with Slot clearly stating he is more than happy with the quality options at his disposal.

Giving an insight into that vision and into Hughes’ planning as sporting director, trusted journalist Ornstein spoke on the Transfer Talk podcast.

“I don’t think that the Liverpool hierarchy will be in any way disturbed by this transfer window,” said Ornstein.

“There’s been a lot of noise around. What happened with Zubimendi, no alternative afterwards, but they didn’t seek an alternative unless it was going to be right for them.

“Determined to be brave and have the courage of their convictions to do what they think is right for Liverpool in this window, in future windows, be prudent and responsible with Liverpool’s finances, because they can’t just spend recklessly like some other clubs have done. They can’t afford to.

“They try and operate a self sustaining model. And despite what everybody is saying on social media and in the mainstream media, people like us, they’ll do their own thing.”