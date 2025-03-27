Liverpool came close to signing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad last summer and now Arsenal are in a strong position to get him, amid suggestions that the Reds may rekindle their interest.

Liverpool were willing to trigger the Spanish international’s €60m (£50m, $65m) release clause, but he ultimately decided to stay at Sociedad, despite holding talks with the Merseysiders.

Zubimendi’s loves Sociedad and is happy with the club, so convincing him to leave has always been a big challenge.

That is the reason why Zubimendi‘s suitors remain cautious – including Arsenal. The Gunners are well aware of the defensive midfielder’s connection to Sociedad.

However, TEAMtalk understands that contrary to recent reports, Liverpool are not considering re-entering the race for Zubimendi this summer and have not reactivated any contact.

Arsenal, for their part, have held extensive talks with Zubimendi’s camp and those negotiations are advanced, not finalised. They have agreed broad terms on wage and bonus structure, as previously reported.

If Zubimendi chooses to leave Sociedad, there is a confidence that the Emirates will be his destination, but there is still work to be done on a deal and a potential twist involving Real Madrid…

Arsenal still pushing for Martin Zubimendi deal

Arsenal have made strengthening in midfield a priority for this summer, as Jorginho is expected to leave and potentially Thomas Partey too, which will leave a void in their squad.

Zubimendi has been identified as a top target and Mikel Arteta is certainly keen on the player. The Gunners boss also played for Sociedad early in his career, before moving to Everton and later Arsenal.

It would be a surprise, at this stage, if Liverpool were to re-enter the race for Zubimendi. There may be scope for the Reds to bring in a new midfielder his summer, but could opt to sign someone who can play as a six and eight.

Liverpool are more than happy to have Ryan Gravenberch as their main defensive midfielder and if they do move for a new midfielder, would likely opt for someone who can play in a box-to-box role.

Arsenal, on the other hand, do want a new number six, which would give Declan Rice the freedom to contribute more in attack. Within Arsenal, there is optimism Zubimendi can be secured.

Real Madrid have not yet made any contact to try and hijack Arsenal’s efforts, and it remains to be seen if Zubimendi would want to stay in LaLiga if he leaves Sociedad. But the links with Zubimendi and Real could grow, especially if the player bides his time. Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is a big admirer, and the feeling is he’ll eventually end up in the Bernabeu dugout. Right now, that’s no cause for concern for Arsenal, but they’ll still want to try and tie up Zubimendi quickly to avoid any surprises.

