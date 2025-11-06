Liverpool have been linked with a spectacular move for Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, and TEAMtalk can reveal the player’s stance on a switch to the Premier League.

Arne Slot is keen to add to his defensive options, as evidenced by their pursuit of Crystal Palace skipper Marc Guehi over the summer, but he isn’t the only player on the Reds’ shortlist.

Bastoni, 26, is regarded as one of the best centre-backs in Europe. He is an integral part of Inter’s squad, having started all but one of their Serie A matches this term, helping them to keep four clean sheets and scoring one goal.

A recent report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims that Liverpool are preparing to test Inter’s resolve with an £88m bid for Bastoni.

He is under contract until 2028, so it would indeed take a mammoth offer to force them to consider a sale.

And now, TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has confirmed that Bastoni is a player who has been tracked by Liverpool – but convincing him to leave Inter won’t be straightforward.

“Bastoni is one of the most regarded centre-backs in Europe and his displays at Inter over the last 18 months have only attracted more suitors,” Fletcher exclusively told TEAMtalk.

“He is very happy at Inter and would only move for the right project but the Premier League is something that interests him and there is interest from England.

“Liverpool and Tottenham have both extensively scouted him, while Manchester City and Manchester United have both have him shortlisted.

“January feels very unlikely for any sort of movement but the summer of 2026 could paint a different picture.”

READ MORE 🔴 Huge Mo Salah transfer touted as biggest reason for Liverpool to sell is revealed by two sources

Guehi still Liverpool’s top target – but they face competition

Bastoni may be on Liverpool’s radar, as confirmed by sources, but there is little doubt that their top target is still Guehi, who they came painfully close to signing over the summer.

While Bastoni would be a mega-money signing next summer, Guehi’s contract with Palace expires next summer, meaning he’ll then be available on a free transfer.

His situation has led to more clubs joining the race for his signature, with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and rival Premier League sides all linked with a move.

And interestingly, TEAMtalk correspondent Dean Jones confirmed on November 3 that Inter could submit a bid for Guehi in January to get ahead of the competition.

Should Liverpool miss out on Guehi, then an offer for Bastoni as an alternative could become a reality.

As things stand, there is no bid imminent from the Reds and the likelihood is that Bastoni will remain an Inter player until next summer at the very least.

Latest Liverpool news: Star eyes Celtic switch / Crucial deal in works

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk has revealed that Liverpool star Andy Robertson is keen on a switch to Scottish giants Celtic at the end of the season.

With his contract expiring next summer, we understand that the 31-year-old could pen a pre-contract agreement in January ahead of a free transfer to the Hoops.

In other news, Liverpool are in preliminary talks with Dominik Szoboszlai over a new deal at Anfield, and there is confidence that an agreement will be struck.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.