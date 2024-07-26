Fabrizio Romano has attempted to put Liverpool minds at ease over the possibility of Trent Alexander-Arnold signing for Real Madrid after he was spotted holidaying with Jude Bellingham, while former Reds goalkeeper Adrian has dropped a big transfer bombshell over why another Anfield favourite could easily depart this summer.

A new era on Merseyside will unofficially get underway on Saturday evening when new manager Arne Slot puts his new side through their paces for the first time in front of public eyes when they tackle Real Betis out in Pittsburgh. Liverpool have already played once this summer – a behind-closed doors clash against Preston – but the match on Saturday out in the USA will at least give some indicator as to what to expect from Slot’s side over the forthcoming season.

The new boss has been working closely with his squad – or the two thirds of them that have not been granted extended summer breaks following their international exploits this summer – trying to impress on them his ideas and tactics.

And while they are yet to add any new signings of their own, Slot has done his best to put minds at ease with an insistence that signings will likely arrive before the window closes for business.

While TEAMtalk understands that Slot hopes to make two new signings before the window closes on August 30, much of the focus over the summer so far has surrounded the retention of three of their top stars in Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold – with all three on contracts that are due to expire in just over 11 months time.

Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid? Romano provides update

The Reds can ill-afford to lose any of those stars, and while the 32-year-old Salah and Van Dijk, 33, are now both in the autumn of their careers, it would arguably be the potential exit of Alexander-Arnold that would hurt Liverpool the most.

As a homegrown star and vice-captain of the club, the 25-year-old is a real poster boy at Anfield, with the player’s incredible tally of 79 assists for the Reds from just 310 games illustrating just how important a figure he is to the club.

Speculation over his future has reached fever pitch over the last few days, with Real Madrid interest in the player very well documented and the player very much in their thinking with regards a future move.

TEAMtalk has learned that Liverpool are refusing to put a fee on the player’s head so as not to offer any encouragement for the European champions to make a move.

Furthermore, with talks over a new deal planned, Liverpool remain optimistic TAA will indeed extend his stay and with it become one of the best-paid players in their history.

Nonetheless, rumours of his exit have increased over the last 24 hours when he was spotted out in Los Angeles with Real Madrid star and England teammate Bellingham.

The two are close pals and while it was hoped that friendship would eventually lead to a link-up at Anfield, the fears now are that it could allude to a potential partnership in the Spanish capital instead.

Providing an update on his situation, transfer expert Romano has moved to quell Liverpool’s worst fears.

“As I always repeat, footballers are friends but it means nothing in terms of transfers,” the Italian wrote for the Daily Briefing.

“Just because Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham have been seen having dinner together… there’s really nothing more to say. They are great friends and that’s it.

“Real Madrid are monitoring Trent’s situation as reported back in March and the situation has absolutely not changed at all so far.”

Liverpool transfers: Adrian hints Kelleher wants out

Liverpool have so far this summer lost three players from last season’s squad with Thiago Alcantara retiring after his release at the end of his deal, while Joel Matip and Adrian also departed at the end of their contracts.

The veteran Spanish keeper has got himself fixed up already with Real Betis and he could face his old teammates on Saturday evening.

He was the Reds’ third-choice keeper over the last few seasons so found first-team chances hard to come by, but one man who was ahead of him – Caiomhin Kelleher – has himself been strongly linked with an exit this summer.

The Irishman made 26 appearances last season – his best tally for the Reds over a single campaign – and now has a taste for more regular action, leading to speculation a move away could be on the cards.

Former boss Jurgen Klopp absolutely adored Kelleher and managed to persuade him to put his wishes to leave on ice last summer.

Now, though, Adrian, has dropped a truth bomb over the chances of the Cork-born star departing Merseyside.

“I’ve a really good relationship with Caoimh, we had so many conversations. The ‘mister’ (Klopp) saw he was ready and I had to be there to support him. He showed last season he could be Liverpool’s No.1,” Adrian told The Athletic.

“It’s also clear that, when Alisson is there, he’ll start most games. Caoimh is at an age where you want to play every weekend. He also wants to be Ireland’s No.1, which will happen if he’s playing regularly.

“I know he wants to have more minutes. I hope he makes the right decision for himself.”

Kelleher is contracted to Anfield until summer 2026 and has made 47 appearances in all competitions so far.