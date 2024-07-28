Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg is attracting interest from clubs across Europe but the Merseyside giants aren’t willing to let him go on the cheap.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan with Mainz where he made 33 Bundesliga appearances, scoring three goals and helping his team to eight clean sheets.

Van den Berg has returned to Liverpool for pre-season training and is desperate to make a name for himself and get a long-awaited opportunity to shine for the Reds.

The Dutchman has accepted, however, that it may be necessary for him to leave to get consistent playing time, which is vital for his development.

But Liverpool have reportedly slapped a £25m price tag on Van den Berg, which could prove a problem for his suitors as EIGHT different clubs queue up to sign him, including Brentford and Southampton.

“I know in today’s market [high prices] will happen,” Van den Berg said after the Reds beat Real Betis 1-0 on Saturday in a pre-season friendly.

“For the price they want for me, hmmm… Liverpool may think it is right as I had a good season, if they want £20-£25million, that is a lot more.”

Arne Slot tells exit-linked Reds star what he must do

While Van den Berg realises his £25m price tag could make a move away from Anfield difficult, he has taken it as a ‘compliment.’

“Hopefully, we can find a way. Maybe I stay, maybe I go. The first reaction from me is that it was quite high! But it is also a compliment.

“For me, it is about playing time. If I get it here, there is no better place to be. Of course, [the price tag] is a compliment. But it makes it difficult. £20m is majorly high.

“Of course, I am here now. Liverpool is one of the biggest, if not the biggest club in the world. It has always been my dream.

Van den Berg joined Liverpool for £4.4m in 2019 but has made just four senior appearances for the Reds.

With Joel Matip leaving on a free transfer, there is an opportunity for the centre-back to impress new manager Arne Slot in pre-season.

“I spoke with [Slot] on my first day. He said to me, I have to show myself in pre-season. I had my own visions, I want to play,” Van den Berg added.

“We will see what happens. But I am happy here. My goal is to play football next year so we will see if it is here or somewhere else.

“For a centre back you need experience of being in the rhythm of playing every game. That’s where I made the biggest steps.

“In terms of the training and environment here, you can’t get any better. But when I was away, I played every game and made bigger steps.

“I am a better player now than when I joined, of course. I was a boy when I came here, 17. I have done one and a half years in the Championship, two years Bundesliga now, I have been around some clubs.

“I am still young but I feel very old. It’s just about game time and experience.”