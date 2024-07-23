Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo has confirmed the Reds are in the hunt for Mo Salah’s replacement amid growing fears the talismanic star is set to leave Anfield, while Arne Slot has reported to have identified a perfect signing to bolster his midfield.

Egyptian star Salah has led by example ever since signing for Liverpool in a bargain £36.9m move from Roma back in summer 2017. With Michael Edwards persuading Jurgen Klopp to opt for Salah over other preferred options, the Reds could not have imaged how important a player Salah would go on to be for the Merseysiders.

Some 211 goals later – a tally that places him fifth on the club’s all-time top goalscorers list – Salah’s place in Liverpool folklore is confirmed no matter what the future may bring.

However, with his current deal due to expire in summer 2025, Liverpool and Salah find themselves at a significant crossroads this summer as they decide what best to do. If opting to sell Salah now, the Reds would stand to land a hefty windfall – potentially as much as £80m – which would do wonders for their summer transfer kitty. And at 32 years of age, there may be some doubts over just how many years left at the top Salah may have.

That said, there is little doubting his importance to the Reds and it’s reported that new boss Arne Slot is determined to ensure the star remains at Anfield, with talks over an extension to his current deal expected to resume in the coming weeks.

A third option is that Liverpool allow Salah to wind his contract down and a free transfer departure from Anfield goes through next summer.

Wataru Endo drops massive Kubo transfer hint

Either way, Liverpool have a choice to make over the player, while another dilemma presents itself when deciding whom exactly replaces the talismanic star at Anfield in the years to come.

A number of names have already been linked, with the likes of Johan Bakayoko and Crysencio Summerville among those being considered.

But in recent days, is is another name familiar to Reds fans who appears to have exploded right to the very top of their wanted list, in Takefusa Kubo.

The Japan star has looked an impressive figure – albeit not to Salah standards – while playing out in Spain for Real Sociedad, where he has 22 goals and 18 assists from 159 games in LaLiga.

And with reports on Monday claiming an agreement to bring Kubo to Anfield was ‘at the final stages’, Liverpool fans have been left wondering if the 23-year-old will soon emerge as the historical first signing for Liverpool in the new era.

Now it seems that possibility has been confirmed by current Reds midfielder Wataru Endo, who has earned a bit of reputation for shooting his mouth off somewhat, having earlier this summer confirmed plans to sign another midfielder at Anfield.

Now Endo, in conversation with ABEMA Sports Time out in Japan, has revealed that the club are looking at signing Kubo as a long-term successor to Salah.

When asked whom he expects Liverpool to sign, Kubo stated: “Maybe Kubo. They’re looking for a replacement for Mo Salah, so that’s probably going to be a real area for Liverpool to strengthen in the future, and if they think about who can replace him, I think it’ll be Kubo.”

Per reports in Spain, Liverpool have had a £55m (€65m) offer accepted by Sociedad for Kubo, with his former club Real Madrid owed 50% of that fee.

Liverpool target Arsenal star’s brother next

As well as strengthening in attack, TEAMtalk has had it confirmed that strengthening the midfield area is also a big target for Slot this summer.

And having identified the failure to properly replace Fabinho last summer as an area for upgrade, Liverpool have also been linked with a number of top-class midfield signings too.

The hottest link has perhaps come for Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners, though with a €60m (£50m) asking price, the Dutchman would not come cheap.

However, there is little doubting of his qualities either after he struck 15 goals and added seven assists over the course of a brilliant season that saw Atalanta crowned Europa League champions.

As an attack-minded midfielder, there’s an argument to suggest he’s not exactly what Liverpool need right now, so it’s little surprise to see an alternative named in the form of Feyenoord star Quinten Timber.

Timber, whose twin brother Jurrien plays for Arsenal, is a player well known to Slot having worked under him while at Feyenoord.

Quinten Timber also enjoyed an excellent season last time, scoring eight goals and adding 10 assists from 44 appearances.

Now described as a ‘concrete option’ by Caught Offside, it’s suggested Slot is ready to make a firm approach for the player in the belief that a deal is there to be done at around €40m (£33.7m).