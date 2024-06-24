Star ‘definitely’ wants Liverpool exit as Edwards gives second Reds man huge price tag

Arne Slot may be prevented from using highly rated starlet Sepp van den Berg at Liverpool next season amid a big update on the player’s future, while Reds chiefs Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes want a big fee for another youngster.

Van Den Berg has been on Liverpool’s books since July 2019, when the Merseyside club paid Dutch outfit PEC Zwolle €1.9million for him. The centre-back has only made four first-team appearances for Liverpool since then though, as he has been loaned out to Preston North End, Schalke and Mainz.

Van Den Berg spent the most recent club campaign at Mainz. He did surprisingly well at the German side, chipping in with three goals and putting in some top-class performances during his 36 outings.

Mainz, understandably, would love to sign the 22-year-old permanently after he played a pivotal role in them finishing 13th in the Bundesliga.

Earlier this month, it emerged that Van Den Berg could become the first significant sale of the Slot era, with Mainz having prepared an offer for him.

That bid has yet to arrive, though it would not be a surprise if it was launched in the coming days/weeks.

In a new interview with German reporters, Mainz chief Christian Heidel said: “The only one who has made a decision is Sepp. He definitely wants to stay in Mainz.”

The Netherlands U21 international has previously admitted that he is looking to leave Liverpool on a permanent basis so he can play regularly and start to settle down elsewhere.

Liverpool latest: Van Den Berg, Morton could depart

It is now up to Mainz to get close to Liverpool’s asking price for Van Den Berg, though they might struggle to do that given their limited funds.

Van Den Berg may depart Slot’s squad alongside Liverpool academy graduate Tyler Morton, who has impressed during loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and Hull City respectively.

The 21-year-old has only featured nine times in the Liverpool first team, but Edwards and Hughes feel there will be an opportunity to cash in this summer.

According to trusted reporter Paul Joyce, Liverpool have given Morton a massive price tag of £20m, despite his lack of Premier League experience and the fact he is only valued at £7m elsewhere.

Morton, who has won three caps for England at U21 level, could join a major club when leaving Liverpool. It has been revealed that RB Leipzig, Sevilla, Eintracht Frankfurt and Feyenoord are all keeping tabs on his situation.

