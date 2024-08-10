Star ‘excited’ as big Liverpool transfer gets ‘here we go’ confirmation; Romano confirms exact fee, sell-on clause

Fabio Carvalho is close to leaving Liverpool on a permanent basis, with Fabrizio Romano providing all the details on his surprise move to Brentford.

Carvalho spent last season on loan away from Anfield, first at RB Leipzig and then with Hull City in the Championship. After struggling at Leipzig, the attacking midfielder impressed for Hull and finished the campaign with nine goals in 20 Championship appearances.

Carvalho returned to Liverpool for pre-season and has done well for new Reds coach Arne Slot in recent weeks. The 21-year-old clearly has a bright future, while a Liverpool icon compared him to Philippe Coutinho recently.

Carvalho was expected to either be involved in Slot’s first-team squad or leave Liverpool on loan, so that he can pick up more senior experience.

DON’T MISS: How a dazzling new-look Liverpool side will look in 2024/25 if Arne Slot lands all his transfer targets

But Liverpool are instead open to offers for the playmaker as they try to bring in transfer funds. Southampton recently had a £15million bid for Carvalho rejected and they then started to plan an improved offer worth £20m.

However, Brentford appear to have beaten Southampton to the player’s signature in a shock twist.

Romano states that Brentford are set to sign Carvalho permanently, with the transfer being given his ‘here we go’ seal of approval.

Liverpool have accepted a £20m bid from Brentford for their player, while they could also earn an extra £7.5m in add-ons as part of the deal.

Liverpool transfer news: Fabio Carvalho due to leave

Anfield sporting director Richard Hughes has negotiated a 17.5 per cent sell-on clause too, which could see Liverpool earn decent money in the future if Carvalho shines for Brentford and gets another big move.

The Bees have swiftly agreed personal terms with the Portuguese ace, as he is ‘excited’ by the opportunity to star for them.

Carvalho will now travel to West London to undergo a medical and sign his new Brentford contract.

The initial £20m gained from Carvalho’s sale will give Liverpool’s transfer kitty a major boost as Hughes tries to land midfielder Martin Zubimendi, plus a new centre-half and wide player.

Liverpool are continuing to monitor England winger Anthony Gordon, but Newcastle United want £75m for him and a deal will therefore be difficult to complete.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘sensation’ poised for huge year after dazzling Slot, as new Salah verdict emerges