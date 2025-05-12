Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa is pushing to leave Anfield this summer, with one journalist claiming he would be “amazed” if the player were still at the club next season and with a number of clubs already having expressed an interest in his services.

The 51-times capped Italy winger moved to Anfield in a bargain £12.5m (€15m, $16.5m) deal from Juventus last summer, proving to be the only firm addition that Arne Slot made to his Liverpool squad last summer. Having signed a deal until summer 2028, the feeling was that Liverpool had pulled off something of a transfer masterstroke.

However, Chiesa has endured a difficult time at Anfield, having failed to make the expected impact and being limited to just four goal involvements (two goals and two assists) across 13 appearances all season. That tally includes just five appearances in the Premier League – all of which have been off the substitute’s bench.

As a result, speculation over the 27-year-old’s future has been doing the rounds for much of the season. The winger declined the opportunity to leave Anfield on loan in January, choosing to fight for his future and prove his fitness to Slot.

However, since then, the man who he was brought in to cover for – Mo Salah – has since gone on to sign a bumper new deal on Merseyside. And with the Egyptian an unmovable force in Liverpool’s starting XI, fresh claims have arisen that Chiesa’s time could well be up.

Now journalist Graeme Bailey has explained to Rousing the Kop that he fully expects Chiesa to force through a quick-fire exit this summer, and inspite of Slot’s willingness to keep him in the ranks.

“On Chiesa, the thinking is if he wants to stay, they’ll let him stay,” Bailey said. “They’re happy to let him fight for his place. If he wants to go, they’ll let him go. That’s the thinking. It will be totally dependent on the player himself.

“Intrinsically, he hasn’t been good enough to get in the team. If he wants to be there as fifth, sixth choice striker then they’re happy to let him. The outlay on him was minimal.

“However, I’d be absolutely amazed if he’s still there in August,” adds the reporter. “He’ll be keen to get back in the Italy team ahead of the World Cup.

“I don’t see how he stays and that’s the way Liverpool are seeing it. They’re not attacking him, he’s not attacking them. It just hasn’t worked out.”

Liverpool could make a profit from Chiesa sale

Chiesa has, unsurprisingly, been linked with a return to Italy, with the likes of Napoli and AC Milan said to be among his suitors.

But reports last week claimed a possible move within the Premier League was also on the cards with Tottenham one of three Premier League sides among those keen.

Either, Bailey believes Liverpool will not lose should Chiesa decide to move on, with the club likely to ring in a small profit on his initial signing should he depart.

“It was a no-brainer signing, a no-risk situation and they’re not going to lose money on the deal,” Bailey concluded.

Despite that, Bild journalist Christian Falk insists Chiesa has no intentions of walking out on the Reds this summer and is more determined than ever to prove himself to Slot next season.

“Not true: Ex-Bayern candidate Federico Chiesa wants to leave Liverpool in the summer,” Falk began in his Fact Files column. “He wants to fulfil his contract until summer 2028.

“He was also not interested in the winter interest from Napoli, Inter Milan and Lazio because he wants to assert himself on Merseyside.

“The fact that he has had problems so far is due to his two injuries.”

And on claims he could leave, he concluded: “He wants to show Liverpool this season just how valuable he can be.”

Chiesa’s father, Enrico, himself a prominent former Italy international, also revealed in an interview that the player is determined to fulfil the four-year deal he signed on Merseyside last summer.

“I can guarantee that Federico’s very happy at Liverpool,” Enrico said. “We hope he can win the Premier League, we have no regrets about Juventus. He’s so happy at Liverpool.”

“He is there to play his cards, he has a great chance. This summer, I told him what I have been telling him since he was little. Because, in reality, until he was 15, he didn’t play often and when he asked me, ‘What should I do?’ I told him to keep training, not to give up, to be ready when his time came.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Alexander-Arnold fee demand; Inter star linked

Meanwhile, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher wants to see Real Madrid pay a fee for the transfer of Trent Alexander-Arnold, given that his signing for the Club World Cup could see them land a huge sum.

The main option to replace Alexander-Arnold in the side next season is Reds man Conor Bradley, though amid growing claims a signing could also be made, Jeremie Frimpong is understood to be ‘keen’ on a move to Anfield.

Another potential right-back signing is Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries, who Alan Shearer has recommended to the Anfield outfit.

Elsewhere, while Liverpool’s interest in Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen is well known and with the Reds understood to have made an offer for him, it’s now been revealed that Real Madrid could foil them again, with the LaLiga giants – Huijsen’s ‘dream’ destination – “pushing” to sign the defender.

Every club linked with a move for Federico Chiesa this summer

By Samuel Bannister

Napoli – One of the main clubs linked with Chiesa back in January was Napoli, who were selling Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain. Led by Antonio Conte, Napoli are now in pole position to win the Scudetto. They will be able to offer Champions League involvement next season and are said to still have Chiesa on their shortlist.

AC Milan – Milan have reportedly made contact with Chiesa’s entourage, with whom they have a good relationship over a move to take the winger back to Italy.

Inter – While Chiesa seems less of a natural fit for Inter’s 3-5-2 formation, last season’s Serie A champions have been mentioned as contenders for his signature. In fact, they were said to be waiting for him to become a free agent in 2025 before Liverpool bought him from Juventus.

Roma – Chiesa was Roma’s top target last summer until he opted to move to Liverpool instead. Given the persisting lack of wingers in their squad and Chiesa’s struggles at Liverpool, it’s unsurprising that Roma have had some thoughts about making a fresh move for him.

Lazio – An alternative route into the capital for Chiesa would be to join Lazio, who were among his admirers in January and have reportedly made enquiries since. His father Enrico spent a season playing for them in 2002-03.

Tottenham Hotspur – There have been hints of multiple Premier League clubs being interested in Chiesa, but the only one to be named in the media so far is Tottenham. Italian director Fabio Paratici is expected to have an influence on Spurs’ business again after the end of his ban.

Fenerbahce – Jose Mourinho’s side could take Chiesa to a completely different league, giving him his first taste of the Turkish Super Lig. Reports in both Turkey and Italy have implied Mourinho would personally want Chiesa at Fenerbahce.

Bayern Munich – Before signing Michael Olise from Crystal Palace last summer, Bayern thought about signing Chiesa from Juventus. The chances of a revived swoop in the summer have been played down recently.