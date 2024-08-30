Liverpool star Klopp labelled ‘immense’ joins new club as double Anfield exit announced

Nat Phillips and Stefan Bajcetic have both left Liverpool on loan as Reds sporting director Richard Hughes streamlines the squad to Arne Slot’s wishes.

The transfer deadline is fast approaching but Liverpool are not preparing to add to their one summer addition. Hughes helped to ensure that Liverpool won the race for Federico Chiesa, who was told earlier this summer that he was not in Juventus’ first-team plans.

The winger has previously been valued at more than £50million, but Liverpool managed to snap him up for an initial fee of just £10m. The deal has the potential to rise to £12.5m if certain conditions are met.

Liverpool feel Slot has a strong enough squad to succeed this season, despite the club’s admiration for top stars such as Anthony Gordon and Marc Guehi.

Rather than working on new signings, Liverpool have continued to find destinations for players who are unlikely to pick up much game time this campaign.

English defender Phillips has left Anfield on loan yet again, this time by joining Derby County in the Championship until the end of the season.

Derby are the fifth different club the centre-back has signed for on loan while being on Liverpool’s books.

Liverpool held talks with Trabzonspor over a permanent deal for the 27-year-old earlier in the transfer window, though no agreement could be found. Trabzonspor reportedly offered £4m, whereas Liverpool wanted £8m to sell.

Phillips emerged into a surprise cult hero at Liverpool during their defensive injury crisis in the 2020-21 campaign. He made 20 appearances and was even called ‘immense’ and ‘insane’ by then Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Realistically, though, Phillips is unlikely to ever be a regular player for Liverpool when all of their defenders are fit. He will look to impress at Derby before finally joining a new club on a permanent basis next summer.

Liverpool have also allowed promising young talent Stefan Bajcetic to join Red Bull Salzburg on a season-long loan deal.

Whereas Phillips is way down in Slot’s pecking order, Liverpool want 19-year-old midfielder Bajcetic to continue his exciting development with Salzburg in Austria.

The move sees the Spaniard reunite with both Pep Lijnders and Bobby Clark. Lijnders followed Klopp out of Liverpool at the end of last season and became Salzburg’s new head coach, while Clark joined the club in a £10m deal last week.

In his first interview as a Salzburg loanee, Bajcetic said: “I would like to win the league and impress in the Champions League too with my new team.

“An important reason for my move is that Salzburg have focused on developing young players for many years – it’s a club with lots of potential.

“Pep Lijnders, who I know from Liverpool and value, is the perfect coach for that. I am looking forward to it all.”

