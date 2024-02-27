Liverpool star ‘open’ to summer exit despite cup final heroics in move that’ll leave Reds short

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is reportedly ‘open’ to joining Celtic in the summer despite his increased playing time in recent weeks.

The Reds’ first-choice keeper Alisson Becker is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and has missed their last three Premier League games.

Alisson also missed Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final clash with Chelsea on Sunday. Kelleher performed superbly in his absence, making several brilliant saves as his team went on to win 1-0 after extra time.

Jurgen Klopp has always been a huge admirer of Kelleher’s, but the reality is that Alisson will always be the man between the sticks for Liverpool when he’s fully fit.

As a result, reports suggest that the Republic of Ireland international is considering his options ahead of the summer transfer window.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Celtic are very interested in signing Kelleher and are preparing to launch a bid for him.

Nottingham Forest had a £15m offer rejected for the shot-stopper in January. Liverpool will reportedly consider offers in excess of £20m for him.

Kelleher ‘open’ to Celtic move

According to transfer journalist Dean Jones, a move to Celtic could be on the cards for Kelleher this summer, who is ‘open’ to joining the Scottish giants.

“Early indications suggest that he is open to the prospect of joining Celtic, and the terms of a transfer are going to be more thoroughly explored in the coming months,” Jones told SportsLens.

“Sources close to Celtic describe there being a ‘good chance’ of finding an agreement,” he wrote.

Kelleher made his Liverpool debut in 2019 and has gone on to make 37 appearances for the club, keeping 13 clean sheets in the process.

The 25-year-old has interest from a number of Premier League clubs but it’s thought that Celtic are leading the race for his signature.

Kelleher is ready for the next big challenge in his career and everything suggests he’ll be leaving Anfield at the end of this season. This will leave Liverpool in need of signing a new goalkeeper to replace him.

As mentioned, the Merseyside club will be looking for a fee in the region of £20m, which would smash the Scottish transfer record.

Tore Andre Flo from all the way back in 2000 remains Scottish football’s most expensive buy. The Norwegian joined Rangers from Chelsea for a reported £12m.

Whether or not Celtic are willing to go as high as £20m for Kelleher still remains to be seen, but he is definitely a player for Hoops fans to keep a close eye on.

