Liverpool star pens new contract but Real Madrid accelerate Alexander-Arnold pursuit amid double signing mission

Liverpool have tied down Jarell Quansah to a new contract, though reports in Spain state that Real Madrid could push to sign his team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold in the January transfer window.

On Monday morning, it emerged that Liverpool were close to finalising fresh terms with with 21-year-old defender Quansah, and the deal has now been announced by the club. The exact length of Quansah’s new contract has not been disclosed, though it is described as a ‘long-term’ deal.

In an interview with club media, the centre-back reacted to his new terms by saying: “I couldn’t be happier at this minute.

“I think the way the new manager has come in, his coaching style has definitely been a massive part of that and I think it is the best club in the world for me to develop at and become a better player.

“I think the players around me, who I’m looking to work hard off and listen to, I think they’re the best in the position at the minute. So, like I said, there is probably no better place I could be.”

Quansah added that he ‘just wants to keep progressing’ as he eyes a regular spot in the England senior team, having already forced his way into the U21 setup.

While Liverpool fans will be happy that the youngster has pledged his future to the club, they will be concerned that influential right-back Alexander-Arnold might move on.

As per the latest from Mundo Deportivo, Alexander-Arnold remains Real Madrid’s ‘main target’ for 2025. It is even suggested that Carlo Ancelotti’s side might enter talks over a January deal for the England ace after Dani Carvajal suffered a serious knee injury against Villarreal on Saturday.

Real Madrid chiefs know that a winter swoop for Alexander-Arnold will be ‘complicated’ to say the least, given how important he is to Arne Slot’s side. However, the report claims Madrid will try their luck as they aim to engineer a sensational mid-season transfer.

Fellow Spanish source Fichajes report that Alexander-Arnold is not the only star on Madrid’s January wish list, as they are also on the hunt for a new centre-back.

Their two main options as things stand are RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba and Palmeiras starlet Vitor Reis.

All about contracts for Liverpool

Now that Quansah is tied down for the long run, Liverpool chiefs will turn their attention to other stars who are facing uncertain futures.

As has been well documented, crucial Anfield trio Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk all have contracts which expire at the end of the campaign. Ibrahima Konate, meanwhile, is due to become a free agent in the summer of 2026.

Madrid will certainly be hard for Alexander-Arnold to turn down, given the fact they have dominated the Champions League in recent years, while they also have his close friend Jude Bellingham in their side.

In a major boost for Liverpool fans, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool are ready to hand the full-back a bumper new deal to keep Madrid at bay.

Although, Liverpool have been slammed for even letting Alexander-Arnold enter the final year of his contract.

Should Alexander-Arnold stay on Merseyside, then Madrid could look at players such as Pedro Porro, Diogo Dalot and Jeremie Frimpong as right-back alternatives.

While Konate’s situation is not as pressing as some of his fellow Liverpool stars, the Reds are set to offer him fresh terms after he impressed Slot in the early stages of the season.

On Monday afternoon, it emerged that Van Dijk has told those close to him that he is ‘keen’ on extending with Liverpool too, despite being a target for Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League.

Liverpool round-up: Chelsea battle, Henderson return

Meanwhile, Chelsea are ready to challenge Liverpool for the signing of Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi.

Fichajes have backed up previous reporting from TEAMtalk that Chelsea are interested in Adeyemi, who recently stunned Celtic in the Champions League with a brilliant hat-trick.

There looks set to be a fierce battle for the German’s signature as Liverpool have identified him as an attacking target, too.

Dortmund are looking to make a profit on Adeyemi and have set his price tag at £42m (€50m / US$55m).

Elsewhere, Jordan Henderson is eyeing up a possible return to England, but not with Liverpool.

Sunderland are hoping to secure a reunion with the midfielder, who has been on Ajax’s books since January.

It is thought that several unnamed Premier League clubs are keen on adding Henderson’s experience to their sides, too.

Liverpool’s top five English defenders

By Nathan Egerton

5. Jamie Carragher

Despite being a boyhood Everton supporter, Carragher came through the academy at Liverpool and became a fan favourite at Anfield.

The defender is second in the all-time list of appearance makers for Liverpool, having made 737 first-team appearances in all competitions between 1997 and 2013.

He picked up two Liverpool Player of the Season awards and also helped the club win the Champions League, the UEFA Cup, two UEFA Super Cups, two FA Cups and three League Cups.

4. Phil Thompson

A boyhood Liverpool fan, Thompson made his debut for the club in 1972 and became a key player under both Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley.

He enjoyed a trophy-laden career at Anfield, winning seven league titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups, three European Cups, two UEFA Cups and one European Super Cup.

3. Alan Kennedy

Kennedy joined Liverpool from Newcastle in a £330,000 deal in 1978 and helped the club win five league titles over the following eight years.

The left-back also scored the only goal in the 1981 European Cup final win over Real Madrid and the decisive penalty in the triumph over Roma three years later.

2. Tommy Smith

Smith made his Liverpool debut in 1962 and forged a reputation as one of the toughest players of his generation.

The centre-back made 638 appearances for the club and scored some crucial goals, including a header in Liverpool’s European Cup final victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach in 1977.

1. Emlyn Hughes

Hughes joined Liverpool from Blackpool in February 1967 and went on to make 665 appearances for the club.

The versatile defender, who was affectionately known as ‘Crazy Horse’, became the first Liverpool captain to lift the European Cup after their victory over Borussia Monchengladbach in 1977.

He also won another European Cup in 1978, four league titles, an FA Cup, two UEFA Cups and a UEFA Super Cup.

Hughes has since been immortalised outside Anfield as a statue of him being carried by Bob Paisley was unveiled in 2020.