Liverpool star publicly announces he wants LaLiga move as Reds summer exodus begins

Liverpool are set for their busiest summer in recent years with Arne Slot to replace Jurgen Klopp and several players to follow the German manager out the door.

The Reds will likely part ways with Adrian, Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip whose contracts will expire at the end of June and some big names could follow.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Saudi club Al-Ittihad have submitted a new £100m bid (including add-ons) for winger Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool may be minded to accept the latest offer given that he’s only under contract until 2025 and is coming to the end of his peak as a 31-year-old.

As for Adrian, he has publicly declared he is “ready to return to LaLiga” but hasn’t fully ruled out remaining at Anfield for one final campaign.

The 37-year-old goalkeeper joined the Reds from West Ham in 2019 after having a stint with Real Betis earlier in his career.

He has made 26 appearances in total for Liverpool and currently finds himself behind Alisson Becker and exit-linked star Caoimhin Kelleher in the pecking order.

‘I would like to return to LaLiga’

Speaking to reporters in Spain, Adrian revealed his desire to return to LaLiga once his career with Liverpool is over.

“I would like to return to LaLiga after 11 seasons in the Premier League. It would be the end of a cycle. I’m still ready to compete. I feel very good despite being 37.

“You know that goalkeepers if you take good care of yourself, if you haven’t had any serious injuries lately and you’re fine, the daily training gives you that intensity that makes you compete.

“I think Adrian has a long time left and it’s true that I would like to return to the LaLiga. It has to be a nice, interesting project.”

The veteran star then gave his thoughts about potentially staying in Merseyside for another campaign.

“I haven’t sat down with Liverpool yet either. I don’t rule out that we could have a pending conversation, but it is true that we will be looking out of the corner of our eye to see what happens in the LaLiga,” Adrian added.

The Spaniard hasn’t made a single appearance for Liverpool this season and that seems unlikely to change, unless the Reds don’t bring in a replacement for Kelleher if he leaves.

Adrian could, therefore, be the first of several players to depart Anfield in what will be a summer of change for the Merseyside club.

