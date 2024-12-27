Liverpool are willing to sell Caoimhin Kelleher for the right price next summer and Newcastle are keeping an eye on the situation, although Alisson’s future could affect things.

Alisson remains Arne Slot’s undisputed no. 1 between the sticks and the arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili at Liverpool next season will further complicate Kelleher’s situation.

Liverpool have already agreed a £25million fee for Mamardashvili and the 24-year-old is set to join up with the Reds next season. Sources say that Slot’s side have no plans to send him out on loan and will look to integrate him into the side straight away.

This will have implications for Kelleher because Liverpool view Mamardashvili as a future no. 1, so Kelleher will fall down the pecking order if stays.

Liverpool have already accepted they will have Alisson and Mamardashvili competing for a spot in the starting XI next season and they’re comfortable with that situation. The Valencia star is well aware that he’ll have a fight on his hands to replace Alisson in the team and is ready for the challenge.

Alisson is understood to be calm about Marmardashvili’s arrival, and in fact welcome it. He is still only 32 and there is plenty of interest in him, particularly from Saudi Arabia, but Allison is not a player Liverpool want to leave or consider a ‘number two’ from next season just because Marmardashvili arrives. The latter is part of Liverpool’s consistent strategy to sign stars for both the now and future while an established player in that position remains at the club. It’s similar with both Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah: the club want both to remain while active looking at long-term heirs.

Where Allison to leave this summer, Kelleher may of course view things differently at Anfield. But Liverpool only plan to lose one keeper in 2025.

READ MORE: ‘We’ll see’ – Former Liverpool man Henderson shares Van Dijk verdict after major Real Madrid update

Newcastle are very interested in Kelleher

Following Kelleher’s impressive run of form for Liverpool whilst Alisson was out injured, he is convinced that he is capable of a no. 1 spot for a top team And sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Kelleher was always considering a move away from Anfield even if the Reds hadn’t signed Mamardashvili.

Chelsea have never considered Kelleher, despite links, and are not actively looking to sign a new goalkeeper in 2025.

Newcastle, on the other hand, are genuine admirers of Kelleher and they are a club to keep an eye on in the race for his signature. Nick Pope, 32, has struggled with injuries and Eddie Howe wants a younger option to compete with him or replace him.

The Magpies are also big fans of Burnley shot stopper James Trafford. It’s likely that Newcastle will lose two goalkeepers and sign a new one in 2025, and both Trafford and Kelleher are on their radar.

We understand that Fiorentina are also keeping close tabs on Kelleher’s situation as well, along with Leeds’ Illan Meslier. This is simply down to David de Gea’s age, although there is an option to extend his current contract until 2026.

Liverpool don’t want a situation where they lose both Kelleher and Alisson. At this stage, it’s more likely that the Irishman leaves in 2025, rather than the Brazilian.

DON’T MISS: Mo Salah, Van Dijk next? The last 10 Liverpool players to sign a new contract aged 30+ and how they fared

QUIZ: How well do you know Kelleher?