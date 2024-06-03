Exclusive: Liverpool star to receive ‘monster contract offer’ from Saudi with shock exit ‘not impossible’

Liverpool star Alisson Becker is undoubtedly one of the world’s best goalkeepers and clubs from Saudi Arabia want to sign him, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed.

The Brazilian international joined the Merseyside giants for £67m in 2018 and has helped his team to win five major trophies, including a Premier League and Champions League title.

Alisson struggled with injuries this term but still made 28 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, keeping an impressive eight clean sheets and conceding just 30 goals.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Alisson has been identified by the Saudi Pro League as one of their main targets for this summer.

The Saudi League “intends to sign a top-level goalkeeper” when the transfer window opens and the 31-year-old has been identified as “the chosen one.”

The interest in Alisson from the Gulf State is not new, but we understand that the division’s chief negotiators are willing to offer him a “monster contract” this summer.

This comes amid reports suggesting that Liverpool’s back-up shot stopper Caoimhin Kelleher is increasingly likely to leave this summer.

Wolves are reportedly interested in the Republic of Ireland international as they eye a replacement for Jose Sa, as we exclusively revealed on Monday.

The Reds’ new manager Arne Slot, therefore, will be praying that the prospect of a big-money deal in Saudi doesn’t tempt Alisson.

READ MORE: Newcastle to rival Liverpool, Man Utd for sublime midfielder as double signing takes shape

Alisson could be tempted by mega-offer from Saudi

TEAMtalk sources close to Alisson have confirmed that his preference is to remain in Europe.

That is because he wants to play again in the Champions League and above all, as his main goal, he wants to maintain the role of first goalkeeper in the Brazilian national team.

His fear is that, by leaving Europe, he could lose positions compared to other goalkeepers in the Brazil squad, such as Ederson or Bento.

Bento, who plays for Athletico Paranaense, could make a move to Europe this summer as Inter Milan are very interested in signing him.

Alisson is “yet to fully reject” the idea of a move to Saudi, however, and is open to listening to a proposal from the Gulf State and evaluating it.

Our sources say that it cannot be excluded at this stage that with a huge contract offer the talented keeper could change his mind.

A deal remains “very difficult” for clubs from Saudi, but “not impossible”.

Of course, Liverpool would also have to agree to sell Alisson and needless to say it would take a mammoth transfer fee for them to even consider it.

The talented keeper is under contract at Anfield until 2027 and therefore the Reds are under no immediate pressure to sell him.

EURO PAPER TALK: £80m double Liverpool deal accelerates as Edwards ‘intensifies’ move for Argentine star; Brighton ace reveals Man City dream