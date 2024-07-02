Star to reject Liverpool and join boyhood club as Slot targets elite Euro 2024 ace

Liverpool are under threat of losing experienced goalkeeper Adrian, while Arne Slot is reportedly interested in signing a top-class performer from Euro 2024.

Adrian has been on Liverpool’s books since August 2019, when he moved to Anfield on a free transfer from West Ham United. The Spaniard has only made 26 appearances for Liverpool since then though as he has mainly operated as a third-choice keeper behind Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher.

Adrian is now a free agent, having seen his contract expire alongside Thiago and Joel Matip. Adrian announced his intention to return to La Liga in May, but Liverpool head coach Slot has been trying to get the shot-stopper to complete a U-turn.

Slot thinks Adrian is a useful player to have around due to his experience and the fact he can put in a reliable performance if Liverpool’s other keepers get injured.

On June 24, Liverpool sent the 37-year-old their final contract offer, which even included a pay rise. But according to an update from The Athletic, Adrian is set to snub Liverpool’s last proposal as he would rather go back to Spain.

Adrian is edging closer to returning to Real Betis, the club he originally broke through at. Given the fact Adrian was born in Seville and honed his craft with Betis, returning to the club would be a dream move for him.

Adrian is not the only keeper who might leave Liverpool this summer, as Kelleher is pushing to join a new club so he can become a regular starter.

Slot’s No 1 Alisson, meanwhile, remains a target for Saudi Pro League chiefs as they try to make yet another transfer statement.

Liverpool transfers: Slot eyes Euro 2024 star

Amid all the uncertainty at Liverpool, it emerged on Monday that Slot has identified Valencia star Giorgi Mamardashvili as a potential addition to his keeper ranks.

Mamardashvili has established himself as one of the best keepers in Spain and has earned new admirers at Euro 2024, having starred on Georgia’s route to the round of 16 by managing a host of excellent saves.

Mamardashvili will soon return to Valencia, as Georgia were dumped out of the continental tournament by Spain, but he might not be on the La Liga club’s books for long.

Chelsea and Newcastle United have both scouted the 23-year-old previously, and it is now Liverpool who are pondering a swoop for him.

Although, Mamardashvili’s status as an elite keeper means he would not want to move to Anfield and simply act as Alisson’s deputy. As such, it is more likely that Mamardashvili will join Liverpool if Alisson accepts a massive contract offer to head to the Saudi Pro League.

Instead, Liverpool will have to search for a smaller name to replace the likes of Kelleher and Adrian and provide cover for Alisson.

But when the fantastic Brazilian does eventually opt to leave Merseyside, then 6ft 6in Mamardashvili will be high on Slot’s list of possible successors.

