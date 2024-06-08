Liverpool star to reject serial winners and push for rival Premier League transfer

A Liverpool star is ready to move on this summer

Scottish giants Celtic look set for disappointment in the summer transfer window, as Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is reportedly ready to snub them and try to join a specific Premier League club instead.

Kelleher has been on Liverpool’s books since July 2015. After making his debut for Liverpool in September 2019, the shot-stopper has gone on to make 47 appearances for the club, keeping 15 clean sheets in that time.

Under previous manager Jurgen Klopp, Kelleher was generally Alisson’s backup in goal. Although, Klopp gave the Republic of Ireland international opportunities in cup competitions and even placed his trust in Kelleher in major games such as the League Cup final.

Those matches have kept Kelleher mostly happy until recently. He is now 25 years old and wants to establish himself as a first-choice keeper elsewhere.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Celtic are big admirers of Kelleher and would love to make him their replacement for Joe Hart, who has now hung up his gloves.

Liverpool continue to hold out for £20million before selling Kelleher though, and Celtic will struggle to match that asking price.

Another serious issue for the 54-time Scottish champions is that Kelleher would rather stay in the Premier League when leaving Anfield, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Cork-born star feels he has done enough to impress Liverpool’s top-flight rivals, and that he has the ability to become a reliable keeper at Prem level.

Liverpool transfers: Goalkeeper to move on

This decision will please Wolverhampton Wanderers. On Monday, TEAMtalk revealed that Wolves will provide Celtic with competition for Kelleher amid concerns that current No 1 Jose Sa will leave.

Wolves are unlikely to match Liverpool’s £20m demands for Kelleher straight away. However, Gary O’Neil’s side will likely get closer to that sum than Celtic, as long as they sell a couple of players first.

Kelleher leaving Merseyside will force Klopp’s successor, Arne Slot, to find a new keeper who is willing to deputise for Alisson.

Last month, it emerged that Liverpool could engineer a surprise move for Southampton’s Alex McCarthy, who won one cap for England back in 2018. McCarthy would be a cheap addition to Slot’s squad as his contract is due to expire on June 30.

While McCarthy might arrive at Liverpool, there are growing rumours that Luis Diaz will leave.

Barcelona have recently put Diaz above Nico Williams on their winger shortlist. The latest reports have sensationally claimed that Barca are planning to offer former Leeds United ace Raphinha in a straight swap for Diaz.

