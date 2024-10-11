Liverpool star sends Klopp Red Bull message as Reds accelerate swoop for Alexander-Arnold successor

Jurgen Klopp has agreed his first job since leaving Liverpool

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has wished former manager Jurgen Klopp the ‘best of luck’ in his new role, while the Reds have reportedly stepped up their hunt to sign Denzel Dumfries as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

On Wednesday, Red Bull announced that Klopp would become their new ‘Head of Global Soccer’ on January 1, 2025. While the Liverpool icon will not be involved in the day-to-day running of Red Bull’s clubs, such as Leipzig and Salzburg, he will help the company with their strategic vision in football and aid the development of coaches, among other responsibilities.

The news has not gone down well with fans of Klopp’s former club Borussia Dortmund, given the fact Leipzig are one of their main competitors in Germany.

Liverpool fans may also be surprised to see the Champions League and Premier League winner return to the game so soon after he said he needed at least a year sabbatical.

But Jota, who joined Liverpool under Klopp in September 2020, believes fans and players alike have to ‘respect’ Klopp’s decision.

When asked about Klopp while on international duty with Portugal, Jota told Record: “He’s a person I have a lot of affection for, we have to respect his decision. I wish him the best of luck in this new stage.”

Elsewhere, Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes claim Liverpool are accelerating their pursuit of Inter Milan right wing-back Denzel Dumfries.

With Alexander-Arnold still not tied down to a new contract, and Real Madrid lurking, Liverpool are rumoured to be looking around to see which players might be able to replace the Englishman.

The report suggests that Liverpool chiefs have already reached an ‘agreement’ with Dumfries’ camp for the player to move to Anfield when his contract expires next summer.

Dumfries a top player but Alexander-Arnold is Liverpool priority

Dumfries loves to get forward and this has helped him build up a decent record, with 34 goals and 53 assists in 372 senior appearances in his career so far.

This means Dumfries should be able to chip in with goals and assists for Liverpool, should other sources confirm that he is an option to replace Alexander-Arnold.

However, Liverpool chiefs will currently be fully focused on tying down their local hero, even if pundits are telling him to move on.

Real Madrid moving for Alexander-Arnold in January has been ruled out. As such, Liverpool have a bit of time to agree terms over a lucrative new deal for the 26-year-old.

However, the club’s supporters will be desperate to see this happen as quickly as possible. The longer Alexander-Arnold goes on without being given a new contract, the more Madrid – and Jude Bellingham in particular – will be trying to convince him to join their vast array of world-class stars.

DON’T MISS – Nine top-class Serie A stars out of contract in 2025: AC Milan captain, best Roma player…

Liverpool latest: Bundesliga pursuit, Slot reunion

While Liverpool have been linked with Dumfries, it emerged on Thursday that three other right-backs are on the club’s radar.

Bayer Leverkusen ace Jeremie Frimpong is understood to be their No 1 target, should Alexander-Arnold depart.

Alternatively, Liverpool could battle Chelsea for Monaco’s Vanderson. Fiorentina starlet Michael Kayode is the other player under consideration among Anfield recruitment chiefs.

Elsewhere, the Portuguese media claim that Arne Slot is hoping to work with midfield playmaker Orkun Kokcu once again.

Kokcu shone under Slot during their time together at Feyenoord and a January switch to Liverpool has been mentioned as a possibility.

At the request of Slot, Liverpool sent a scout to watch the 23-year-old during Benfica’s impressive 4-0 Champions League win over Atletico Madrid.

Kokcu impressed in that game and scored a late penalty, which will only have increased Liverpool’s interest.

Kokcu will not come cheap though as Benfica value him at €80m (£66.9m, $87.5m).

READ MORE: Club eyes ‘mega coup’ signing of Liverpool hero; second star can ‘definitely’ secure Prem return

How does Dumfries compare with Alexander-Arnold?

Alexander-Arnold made 28 Premier League appearances for Liverpool in the 2023/24 season and registered three goals and four assists.

The England international averaged a league goal every 721 minutes and a direct goal contribution every 309 minutes.

Dumfries is also renowned for his attacking qualities and registered four goals and five assists in 31 Serie A appearances in 2023/24.

The Inter defender was averaging a goal every 410.7 minutes and a direct goal contribution every 182.5 minutes, although he did play further forward as a right wing-back.

While Dumfries registered more assists, Alexander-Arnold actually created more chances as he averaged 2.7 key passes per 90 minutes and the Netherlands international made 1.5 per 90.

They both like to carry the ball forward and Alexander-Arnold averaged 1.2 successful dribbles per 90 minutes and Dumfries followed closely behind with 0.8 per 90.

Liverpool’s no.66 has often been criticised for his defensive work and was dribbled past 2.5 times per 90 minutes last season, while Dumfries was only dribbled past 0.8 times per 90.

But Alexander-Arnold did make 1.6 successful tackles per 90 minutes and Dumfries averaged 1.2 successful tackles per 90.

Alexander-Arnold also comes out on top for interceptions (1.3) and clearances (1.7) per 90 minutes as Dumfries made 0.7 interceptions per 90 and 1.3 clearances per 90.