Liverpool star set to join Blackburn Rovers, but Reds reject Prem approach for Klopp favourite

Blackburn Rovers are poised to sign a Liverpool defender on loan, though the Reds have rejected a Premier League approach for a squad player Jurgen Klopp loves, according to reports.

Liverpool haven’t made a single signing this window and with Jurgen Klopp departing at the end of the season, no late fireworks from an arrivals standpoint are expected.

However, an exit or two could still take shape and according to Sky Sports, centre-back Billy Koumetio is primed to join Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

Taking to X, Sky reporter, Alan Myers, stated “Blackburn Rovers are to sign Liverpool centre-back Billy Koumetio on loan.

“The 21-year-old has been out on loan in Austria and France recently.”

Koumetio had spent the first half of the season loaned to Ligue 2 side Dunkerque. However, Koumetio rarely featured for the French outfit and was recalled by Liverpool on January 18.

Per Myers, Koumetio will now get a second chance to impress upon joining Blackburn.

Liverpool reject Nott’m Forest approach

Elsewhere, Myers also backed up the Athletic’s claims that Liverpool had rejected an approach from Nottingham Forest for goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Ireland international, 25, is a known favourite of Jurgen Klopp and has started the bulk of Liverpool’s matches in the Europa League and League Cup this season. Kelleher is expected to retain the gloves for the League Cup final clash with Chelsea on February 25.

Nottingham Forest were on the hunt for a new goalkeeper this month and per various sources, explored signing Kelleher. Indeed, the Daily Mail stated a hefty £15m bid was tabled.

Liverpool do have veteran Spaniard Adrian on the books, though were in no mood to let Alisson’s primary back-up leave and rejected Forest’s offer for Kelleher.

Forest widened their search and have since secured an agreement to sign Strasbourg stopper, Matz Sels.

The 31-year-old Belgium international will join in a permanent deal worth a fee in the €6m-€7m range.

Sels flew to England earlier on Thursday in order to complete his move before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

