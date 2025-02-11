Liverpool star Caoimhin Kelleher has reportedly informed the club he does not intend to sign a new contract at Anfield, with the Reds likely to consider offers for his services this summer and with Chelsea and Newcastle among four clubs keen on a deal.

The Irishman has proved one of, if not the, most reliable of deputy goalkeepers in the Premier League, having earned Arne Slot’s trust and wowed the Reds boss with his excellent displays when stepping in for the ultra-reliable but somewhat injury-prone Alisson Becker this season. Indeed, the Liverpool No.62 has made 17 appearances for the Reds this season – just three shy of the Brazilian’s tally – and conceding just 15 goals in that time.

However, while Liverpool have enjoyed a season to remember so far – the Plymouth setback in the FA Cup aside – Slot does have several contract issues to deal with and all of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah are eligible to walk away as free agents at the season’s end.

Now Kelleher is ready to present another headache for the Dutchman after it was confirmed in a report that he is also unwilling to sign a new deal and with the Liverpool goalkeeping situation set to get very crowded indeed with Giorgi Mamardashvili due to arrive at Anfield

According to Football Insider, Kelleher’s desire to prove himself as an out-and-out No.1 elsewhere means the Irishman will have no hesitation in ‘refusing to sign’ an extension to his current deal at Anfield, which is due to expire in summer 2026.

As a result, they claim the 26-year-old is ‘pushing to leave’ Anfield this summer and is being courted strongly by both Newcastle and Chelsea as part of a four-team scramble to sign the stopper and with both clubs in the market for a new No.1 this summer.

Options open up for Kelleher with Newcastle, Chelsea keen

In addition to both Newcastle and Chelsea, trusted journalist Ben Jacobs, writing for TEAMtalk in December, confirmed Kelleher’s plans to leave and that both Fiorentina along with Leeds United were also keeping tabs on his situation.

The Italians’ interest simply down to David de Gea’s age, although there is an option to extend his current contract until 2026. Leeds, meanwhile, will consider a new No.1 if they secure promotion to the Premier League and amid question marks over Illan Meslier should the club seal promotion.

Both Jacobs and TEAMtalk’s own transfer insider Fraser Fletcher can confirm interest from both Chelsea and Newcastle is genuine, though Magpies boss Eddie Howe is also a huge admirer of James Trafford and the Burnley man is likely to represent his first-choice target.

Either way, the Magpies boss plans to sign a new goalkeeper this summer with Martin Dubravka having shelved plans to move to Al-Shabab until the summer and with confidence appearing to have flagged in Nick Pope.

Chelsea also remain very much keen on Kelleher too, though the Blues did abandon plans to land a new goalkeeper in January after Enzo Maresca decided to see out the season with Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen. However, with neither convincing, we understand a new goalkeeper will be very much among their top targets this summer.

As for Kelleher, his departure this summer will at least allow Liverpool to claim a handsome fee for the player, albeit with his exit coming just a year before his deal expires. To that end, sources claim the Reds are hopeful of securing £20m to £25m for the 20-times capped Ireland international.

And while Slot has made no secret of his love for Kelleher, he also has not hidden from the fact that Alisson remains his undisputed No.1 and the man he will continue to call upon for their biggest games.

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Lovren on Salah; Nice winger eyed

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk has exclusively been told that Liverpool are trailing Nice winger Mohamed-Ali Cho and have deployed scouts to watch him regularly this season.

The former Everton winger – described by a source as one of their ‘biggest transfer mistakes in allowing him to leave’ – has emerged into one of Ligue 1’s most talented young stars this season.

One man who Liverpool may need to replace this summer is Salah should the Egyptian depart as a free agent. And now his best friend in football, Dejan Lovren, has provided an update on his situation amid Saudi Arabian interest and with a second source confirming the outrageous salary he will earn by moving there.

Elsewhere, there is also Saudi interest in Luis Diaz, though Ben Jacobs’ latest article for us has debunked speculation of interest in the Colombian from Chelsea.

